Coroner: Peoria County plane crash killed Santa Fe couple

PEORIA — A coroner identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in central Illinois.
Killed in the crash Saturday in the small community of Hanna City were 75-year-old pilot James Everson and 67-year-old Lisa Evanson, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said.
An initial report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft "experienced engine issues" and attempted an emergency landing on Illinois Route 116 before striking powerlines, the Peoria Journal Star reported.
The aircraft, a Mooney M20K, crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The National Transportation Safety Board also is investigating the crash.
Today’s top pics: Narli Pournima and more
Jovanny Castro, a second grader at Sunkist Elementary School, stands behind a school mascot as students head to their classrooms on the first day back to school in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. "I'm just scared to come in," said Castro. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
People attend the reading of one of two manifestos defending the nation's democratic institutions and electronic voting system outside the Faculty of Law at Sao Paulo University in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The two documents are inspired by the original "Letter to the Brazilians" from 1977 denouncing the brutal military dictatorship and calling for a prompt return of the rule of law. The sign reads in Portuguese "Dictator never again." (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
Players of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrate their team's 6-5 win over Brazil's Atletico Mineiro in a penalty shoot-out during a Copa Libertadores quarter final second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
Tourists walk to Horse Guards Parade, in London, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Heatwaves and prolonged dry weather are damaging landscapes, gardens and wildlife, the National Trust has warned. Britain is braced for another heatwave that will last longer than July's record-breaking hot spell, with highs of up to 35 degrees Celsius expected next week.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, left, reaches for the ball in the hands of running back Reggie Bonnafon during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Mourners look on as the casket of late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski is carried into Granger Community Church for a funeral Mass on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Granger, Ind. Walorski is killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District on Aug. 3. (Chloe Trofatter/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Chloe Trofatter
Olympic champion Janja Garnbret of Slovenia competes during the women's lead qualification during the European Sport Climbing Championships in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Nikita Ducarroz of Switzerland competes in the women's BMX Freestyle Qualification during the European Cycling Championships, with the Olympic TV tower in the background, in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
First placed Italy's Asia D'Amato competes on the uneven bars during the European Gymnastics Championships in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Jogger Miri runs through withered meadows in the midday heat at the Aachen pond in Aachen, western Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)
Rolf Vennenbernd
Boats lay on the dried lake bed in a port in Velence, Hungary, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A huge drought is sweeping across Europe, which effects Hungary too. According to the General Directorate of Water Management (OVF), the water level in Lake Velence, a popular touristic lake near Budapest, is at its lowest level ever recorded. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)
STR
A goose looks for water in the dried bed of Lake Velence in Velence, Hungary, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A huge drought is sweeping across Europe, which effects Hungary too. According to the General Directorate of Water Management (OVF), the water level in Lake Velence, a popular touristic lake near Budapest, is at its lowest level ever recorded. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)
STR
Members of the fishing community make their way through plastic waste on the beach to offer coconut to the sea on the occasion of Narli Pournima, or coconut festival in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajanish kakade)
Rajanish Kakade
Emergency personnel search the debris, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Evansville, Ind., as authorities work to determine the cause of a house explosion that killed three people and left another person hospitalized. The explosion the day before damaged 39 homes. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)
MaCabe Brown
Mourners gather around the body of 11-year-old Layan al-Shaer during her funeral in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. On Thursday, Layan died of her wounds after she was injured in last week's Israeli air strikes, bringing the Palestinian death toll in fighting between Israel and Gaza militants to 48. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Fatima Shbair
Ukrainian team competes in the women's team technical final of artistic swimming at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Migrants sail a wooden boat at south of the Italian Lampedusa island at the Mediterranean sea, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Forty migrants from Eritrea and Sudan, two children and one woman, were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members and Italian coast guard after their boat overturned and started to sink. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Rev. Al Sharpton, right, comforts a child during a funeral service for her mother Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Attorney Ben Crump pays his respects during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Workers carry a coffin with unidentified remains of a civilian murdered by the Russian troops during Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Eleven unidentified bodies exhumed from a mass grave were buried in Bucha Thursday. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
A Russian rocket launched toward Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region is seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Vadim Belikov
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Andrew Harnik
Pope Francis presides over the funeral ceremony for Cardinal Jozef Tomko, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Edinson Hernandez eats under a bridge with his pet dog where he has been living with four family members in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The three-year-old's grandmother Yamile Bosque said they are from the city of Puerto la Cruz and have been homeless in the capital for five months. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A Venezuelan flag is reflected in the sunglasses of a student federation member during a protest by public workers demanding the government pay their full benefits and respect collective bargaining agreements in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
The moon rises beyond a sign in the outfield during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
The moon rises beyond a sign in the outfield during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO WEDNESDAY, NOT TUESDAY - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is pictured, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
