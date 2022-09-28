Corn harvest steps up in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois corn harvest was at 6% as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 16% at this point in the season according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report.

Corn dough reached 96%, compared to the five-year average of 99%. Corn dented reached 81%, compared to the five-year average of 94%. Corn mature reached 47%, compared to the five-year average of 66%.

This year's crop was rated as 5% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 53% good, and 16% excellent.

Two percent of Illinois' soybeans had been harvested as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 10% at this point in the season.

Soybeans setting pods reached 96%, compared to the five-year average of 98%. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 63%, compared to the five-year average of 57%.

Soybean condition was rated at 5% very poor, 6% poor, 23% fair, 51% good, 15% excellent.

Also, winter wheat planted in Illinois reached 1% on Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 3%.