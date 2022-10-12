 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooper Roberts, 8, returns to school for first time since July 4 Highland Park shooting

CHICAGO - It was a day Jason and Keely Roberts thought they would never see. Their 8-year-old son, Cooper returned to school for the first time since suffering life-threatening injuries from the Highland Park shooting on July 4.

Cooper, who now uses a wheelchair, started third grade on Monday, joining his twin brother, Luke. The news comes a few weeks after Cooper reunited with his family for the first time since the shooting.

“We cried in the parking lot as he wheeled himself into the school, cried as we pulled out of the parking lot … we were just a mess!” the family said in a statement. “The life-threatening nature of his injuries and the significant rehabilitation he has needed (and continues to need for hours every day) made it seem as though returning to school would be something we could only hope for way in the distant future.”

Cooper’s return to school was near perfect, the family said.

“He loved every minute, and his exact words were, ‘if I had not been shot, paralyzed, and had to be in a wheelchair, it would have been a perfect school day, but it was a really great day! I loved it!’ ”

The third grader will need to remain in day therapy each week and will be reevaluated on a consistent basis, which will mean a “slow and gradual” transition back to school.

He will not be able to attend school all day or every day, according to the family.

“Nevertheless, his return to school this week is an incredible milestone for a little boy who almost three months to the day of his first day of third grade had been desperately fighting for his life from critical gunshot wounds and is now wheelchair bound,” the family said.

The Roberts family said Cooper has anxieties about how being paralyzed affects him in physical, social and academic environments.

“The endless ‘what if’ questions he thinks about … these run across his mind and out literally all day long, like an endless reel of worry,” the family said. “We have also learned, fast and hard, that we can only take one day at a time.”

There is sadness and pain with Cooper’s return to school, the family said. He is sad to not be able to run around in the field with friends at recess; he cannot play in the jungle gym, hang on the monkey bars, slide down the slide, swing on swings or kick a ball.

“Yet, Cooper continues to affirm for us that his spirit, his soul, his ‘Cooperness’ remains,‘’ the family said. “The hideous, evil act did not take that from him because he won’t let it.”

The family described Cooper as “the sporty kid” who is more concerned about others than he is about himself and who loves his family and friends “fiercely.”

The family said they attribute Cooper’s survival to the love and prayers received from around the world.

“We continue to ask for your prayers for Cooper,” the family said. “We believe that Cooper’s story is just beginning and that he can, and will, show the world that there is no greater power in the world than the power of love.”

A GoFundMe page to cover the medical and financial needs the Roberts family will face as their journey of healing continues has collected more than $2 million.

The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared for a brief hearing Wednesday in Lake County's circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded during the parade in Highland Park. Crimo wore a COVID-19 face mask throughout the 10-minute arraignment and repeatedly told Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the charges and potential penalties he faces, including life imprisonment. Lake County prosecutors in late July announced that a grand jury had indicted Crimo on the charges. The prosecutors had previously filed seven murder charges against the 21-year-old in the days following the shooting. The multiple first-degree murder charges allege Crimo intended to kill, caused death or great bodily harm and took action with a strong probability of causing death or great bodily harm on the seven people who died. A representative for the county public defenders office, which is representing Crimo, has said the office does not comment publicly on any cases. An attorney with the office entered Crimo's not guilty plea during Wednesday's court appearance.
