Cook County's vaccination requirement has some mayors taking a hands-off approach

TINLEY PARK — As Cook County's mandate requiring patrons of some businesses to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination looms, some south and southwest suburbs say they will play no role in helping enforce it.

Starting Monday, both the county and city of Chicago will require customers, age 5 and older, of businesses that serve food and beverage and patrons of health clubs and fitness centers to prove they've been vaccinated for the virus.

Along with vaccination evidence, those 16 and older will have to show identification such as a driver's license or school ID that matches the information on the vaccination card, which can include the physical card or photo of the card, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Officials in Blue Island, Flossmoor, Orland Park and Tinley Park said that they won't take responsibility for monitoring whether businesses are complying with the county order, and it's not exactly clear who will enforce it.

"That's not something that is clearly detailed or outlined," Flossmoor Mayor Michelle Nelson said.

She said Flossmoor doesn't have too many businesses that would fall under the new mitigation, and expected them to follow the new rule on their own. Nelson said there are no plans at this point to monitor businesses.

"We are extremely fortunate to have some amazing business owners who place a priority on the health and safety of their customers and their employees," Nelson said. "They would rather comply than shut down."

Dr. Rachel Rubin, the public health department's senior medical officer, said last week businesses that violate the order can be fined, but said the department would first try to reach out to the businesses. Those with multiple complaints may be referred to the Cook County state's attorney's office, Rubin said, but he also said they would reach out to suburban governments for assistance.

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, R-Palos Park, said he has heard from mayors in his 17th District who are telling him they have no plans to enforce the order.

"They are not sending the police to harass business owners," he said Tuesday.

Orland Park's Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday to oppose the county mandate and officials said they would take no steps to help enforce it.

Police chief Joe Mitchell said officers are already busy with day-to-day tasks, and that "I simply do not have, nor would I devote, crucial resources" to monitoring business compliance.

Trustee Michael Milani said he hoped other suburbs would follow Orland Park's lead, and questioned why some businesses are not required to follow the guidelines.

He noted patrons of Orland Square mall would not need to show proof of vaccination to enter, but that it would be required at the mall's food court.

"Our local businesses can't take another hit to their bottom lines," Milani said.

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz said he doesn't support the mandate and that the village wouldn't take a role in enforcing it, noting the county's public health department has the sole responsibility for ensuring businesses are complying.

Blue Island Mayor Fred Bilotto said the city will work with "our public health officials and our local business owners to help ensure all of our city is complying with public safety regulations," but there are no plans by the city to take on the task of keeping an eye on whether businesses are following the order.

"We recognize the strain these past two years have put on our local businesses and we are committed to helping them create a safe environment where they can survive and thrive," Bilotto said.

Along with restaurants, other businesses that serve food or beverage, such as movie theaters and event venues, will also be required to ask for proof of vaccination.

Customers of a restaurant picking up a carryout order who aren't sitting down to eat won't have to show a vaccination card, according to the county.

Along with requiring proof of vaccination from customers, the order requires employees of affected businesses to either be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for the virus.

"You have people waiting four days to get tested," Morrison said, noting regular testing of workers could be difficult for businesses.

The requirement that patrons show proof of vaccination could cause a burden for south and southwest suburban hotels that host public and private events, according to Jim Garrett, president and chief executive of the Chicago Southland Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"It's going to have an impact," he said. "It is what it is and we'll have to adjust."

Morrison said he has talked with other county commissioners since the mandate was announced, and that several of them are concerned about the ramifications.

He said he was unsure whether he and other commissioners could overturn the mandate at the county board level, but if enough commissioners put pressure on board President Toni Preckwinkle it might happen.

If not, the mandate might be pulled back when case numbers drop, Morrison said.

"Maybe some common sense will prevail," he said.

Morrison said he predicts the mandate will result in lawsuits, and that police will ultimately be involved if a business request for vaccination proof is met with resistance.

"If there's yelling and screaming going on, who's going to respond to the incident?" he said.

