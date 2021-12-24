Cook County follows Chicago with COVID-19 vaccination mandate for patrons of restaurants, gyms and other businesses

Cook County followed Chicago’s lead and is imposing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for patrons 5 and older of restaurants, bars, gyms and an assortment of other businesses, officials announced Thursday.

The mandate for suburban Cook County takes effect Monday, Jan. 3, as does Chicago’s.

Skokie, Evanston, Oak Park and Stickney Township are exempt from the order because they have their own health departments, but Skokie officials announced later Thursday that they will follow suit on Jan. 10, while Evanston, Oak Park and Stickney Township were still mulling the decision.

The indoor establishments that will be required to ask for proof of vaccination status also include gyms and anywhere else food and drink are served, according to the COVID-19 order from the Cook County Department of Public Health. That encompasses movie theaters, concert venues, arcades, sports arenas and more.

Those who are 16 and older also must show an ID, such as a driver’s license, that matches with vaccination card.

“Earlier this year, we’d hoped that we were on a path to finally put the pandemic behind us, but unfortunately, what we’re seeing on the ground today is a quite different story,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a Thursday news conference. “These are difficult decisions. But the science leaves us no choice.”

The patrons must be fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Cook County officials continue to urge people to get booster shots.

Proof-of-vaccination documents include official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cards, an official immunization record, a digital app that records vaccinations or a digital or physical photo of the card.

The order does not apply to those ordering carryout at restaurants and bars, performing artists or professional athletes. It also does not cover churches, schools, office buildings or soup kitchens.

Employees of the affected businesses are exempt from the vaccination mandate if they test negative for COVID-19 weekly, under the county order.

Businesses that violate the order can be fined, according tothe public health department’s senior medical officer, Dr. Rachel Rubin. But first, the department will try to reach out to the businesses not complying and assist them. Those with multiple complaints may be referred to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, which is the legal authority that would discipline them.

Rubin said the health department will also call for the help of individual suburbs. But one mayor is already making plans to defy the mandate.

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the 6th Congressional District, said the Village Board will vote Tuesday on a resolution to not enforce the proof of vaccination order. He said he anticipates a unanimous vote to reject the order.

“This is government overreach and I think it’s unnecessary,” Pekau said in an interview Thursday. “We’re going to go to our legislators and have them legislate as they were voted and elected to do to represent the people.”

When asked about potential defiance from certain municipalities, Preckwinkle did not directly address the concern, saying, “I’m hopeful that that the large majority, the overwhelming majority, of those businesses that (receive complaints) will comply.”

Pekau has opposed previous government actions on the coronavirus. The village of Orland Park filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year over business shutdowns; it was withdrawn within months.

The new order is the latest move by suburban county officials to stem the tide of the coronavirus as the highly contagious omicron variant has dominated the country. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday instituted a similar requirement for the city. Pritzker has not moved to do the same statewide.

There is no timeline for dropping the mandate, Rubin said, adding that officials are looking at COVID-19 metrics daily. Suburban Cook County remains at a high community transmission level, with a 7.8% test positivity rate and a daily case rate of more than 500 per 100,000 residents. The region’s intensive care unit capacity is at 10.8%.

“These numbers are beginning to mirror what we were seeing a year ago with the last surge that we experienced in the winter,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Rubin’s co-lead. “The surge of delta that we experienced between July and October never really ended. ... So this is really a surge on top of a surge, and now we’ve got omicron on top of that.”

