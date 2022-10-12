Cook Co. man left quadriplegic after indoor sky diving accident alleges operator negligence

ROSEMONT — A Palos Park man left a quadriplegic and requiring round-the-clock care after an indoor sky diving accident in January 2021 has filed an amended lawsuit alleging willful and wanton misconduct and negligence on the part of the facility's operator, the man's attorney said Tuesday.

David Schilling, 63, an Air Force veteran, crashed headfirst into a glass wall at an iFLY Indoor Skydiving center in Rosemont, and had initially sued in spring 2021.

Schilling suffered a "catastrophic spinal cord injury," his attorney, Jack Casciato, said at a news conference.

The lawsuit blames staff at the facility for not assisting Schilling to avoid the injury, according to the lawsuit.

"He was in distress, out of control," Casciato said.

The amusement simulates the sensation of a sky diving free fall by using a vertical wind tunnel that causes patrons to float or fly in the air, according to Casciato's firm, Clifford Law Offices.

The amended complaint is premised on iFLY instructors allegedly failing to ascertain Schilling's abilities and failing to intervene when it was obvious Schilling was unstable and in danger, according to the law firm.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and Casciato said it is scheduled to go to trial next October.

"David will spend the rest of his life as a permanent quadriplegic," Casciato said.

"His life has completely changed," Casciato said. "He can't do anything for himself."

Austin, Texas-based iFLY said in a statement that in its more than 20 years of operation, more than 15 million customers have safely taken part, and that the company "will continue to make the safety of its customers its highest priority."

"iFLY has great empathy for Mr. Schilling and his family," according to the statement. "At the time, Mr. Schilling was a very experienced, licensed skydiver with the United States Parachute Association with over 80 jumps who was receiving instruction in the iFLY wind tunnel from another experienced skydiver from Skydive Chicago at their private event for experienced skydivers."

Casciato said the statement is not accurate, and whatever prior sky diving experience Schilling had took place outdoors and doesn't mean he had the same level of experience in an indoor setting.

"They are nowhere near the same," Casciato said. "It would have no bearing on one's abilities."

Schilling worked as a behavioral counselor and was an active runner who ran marathons, Casciato said.

He and his wife have two sons who are in high school, he said.

Casciato said that between hospitalization and rehabilitation, it was about a year before Schilling was able to return home.

A short day-in-the-life video of Schilling, posted on the law firm's website, shows a grimace on Schilling's face as he undergoes physical therapy and a lift being used to move him from the hospital bed set up in his home to a motorized wheelchair.

His wife, Kimberly, is shown helping her husband get his coat on before they and their sons go outside.

Casciato said that the iFLY facility is not designed safely, and rather than a glass wall it should incorporate some type of netting to protect patrons if they are in distress.

In the amended complaint, the law firm alleges that iFLY and employees supervising Schilling's time in the wind tunnel "acted with utter indifference and conscious disregard" for his safety. The lawsuit also alleges the employees and iFLY knew the wind tunnel speed was too powerful for Schilling given his limited experience level.

Several years ago, Schilling's wife, Kimberly, founded Animals for Awareness, a shelter for abandoned and abused exotic animals.

The nonprofit has displayed and talked about animals it has rescued at several schools, libraries and other locations in the south and southwest suburbs.

She had posted last year on the organization's Facebook page about her husband's injuries, and a friend had established a GoFundMe page to help with modifying the family's home and providing for at-home care.