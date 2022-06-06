Controversy in Joliet highlights difficulty of housing sex offenders who have completed their sentences

At a public meeting in Joliet, residents stood up and spoke out against an apartment building that houses sex offenders in a city neighborhood — with one resident lamenting that she wouldn’t let children play outside unless she was on her lunch break, according to a video taken by an attendee.
Other residents, according to accounts of some at the meeting, advocated for violence against the sex offenders, threatening homicide and arson.
The heated public meeting Wednesday, which centered around an apartment building that houses about six sex offenders, represents a frequent flashpoint between communities and officials around a thorny question: where and how to house and monitor sex offenders after they have completed their sentence.
“We used to play outside everyday,” a resident of the neighborhood said at the meeting, speaking about young children in her care, per video taken by community activist Robert Hernandez. “We can’t go outside.”
While neighbors often push back on this type of housing in their own backyards, some public safety experts say state laws that are overly restrictive about where sex offenders can live after their release actually puts people more at risk by taking away opportunities for stable, affordable housing, an important foundation for rehabilitation.
“It’s a massive crisis throughout the state that has been created by Illinois laws,” said Adele Nicholas, a civil rights attorney who is an expert in this area. “They are creating massive homelessness instability and housing insecurity and not bringing any public safety benefit.”
The controversy in Joliet centers around an apartment building north of the downtown area. It was purchased in December by NewDay Apartments, a company that specializes in affordable housing for sex offenders.
Illinois’ sex offender registry lists six men as residents of the building who were convicted of sex offenses against children 13 or younger.
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and other city officials have spoken out against the housing, referencing an Illinois law that says sex offenders cannot live at the same address.
But a federal judge ruled the law unconstitutional about a year ago, stipulating that it violated the rights of the offenders who had served their time, but were held for months or years longer because the Illinois Department of Correction could not find a place for them to live that complied with the myriad restrictions.
“Politicians score these very easy points by just saying let’s banish these folks from being able to live anywhere,” Nicholas said.
Nicholas, who attended Wednesday’s meeting, said some attendees made threats of violence against the residents of the apartment building while police and city officials stood by.
“That was just very disturbing,” she said.
In a statement, NewDay Apartments said it was “troubling” that members of city government did not speak up at threats of violence during the meeting.
“The city of Joliet’s suggestion that it would seek to shut down a business operating lawfully within the community is unwarranted and deeply concerning,” according to the statement.
Asked about the threats, O’Dekirk said he did not hear any “direct” threats.”
Despite the federal court ruling, O’Dekirk said the city is still “actively working on a solution.”
“It appears one federal judge superseded the entire Illinois legislature,” O’Dekirk said.
He said he has reached out to IDOC and appealed to the governor’s office for help.
“To put (them) at one location is a horrible idea,” O’Dekirk said.
In a statement, a spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker said staff told Joliet that the “administration cannot violate a court order that is part of ongoing litigation.”
A statement from IDOC also pointed to the judge’s ruling that invalidated the “one person per address” provision in Illinois law.
NewDay Apartments told the Tribune in a statement that the housing in Joliet complies with all laws and is under the supervision of IDOC. It said that all the residents of the apartment building are “attending mandatory therapy, must wear GPS monitors and receive frequent visits from a parole agent.”
“NewDay Apartments’ commitment to housing registrants fills an urgent need and makes the community safer by providing stable housing to individuals who are working to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to the community,” according to the statement.
How Illinois politicians reacted to the potential fall of Roe v. Wade
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated. https://t.co/ksvR0vkgw1— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 3, 2022
Jesse Sullivan, GOP governor candidate
When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved. And then we said the pledge of allegiance. The flag looks different after this ruling - it shines even brighter. 🙏🏻🇺🇸— Jesse Sullivan (@JesseSullivanIL) May 3, 2022
State Sen. Darren Bailey, GOP governor candidate
1/3 Cindy and I continue to pray for life and our nation. I am proudly pro-life and endorsed by every major pro-life group in the state. I have stated from the beginning that I would help and promote policies and groups that help empower women with real options and save lives. pic.twitter.com/xMvilIQzqn— Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) May 3, 2022
Gary Rabine, GOP governor candidate
Although it is just a draft opinion, it appears that the— Gary Rabine (@GaryRabine) May 3, 2022
United States Supreme Court is about to reverse Roe V. Wade. which has allowed for the murder of thousands of unborn children.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 3, 2022
Anne Caprara, Pritzker's chief of staff
I never thought I’d actually live to see this awful f-ing day and I’m enraged - absolutely lividly enraged down to my tiniest blood cell - that I have. https://t.co/t0beu2Gh0E— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) May 3, 2022
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
"Women in America may soon live in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents."— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 4, 2022
WATCH Chair @SenatorDurbin speak on the Senate floor about what a post-Roe America could look like—and how the Republican party led us here. pic.twitter.com/66MkBn8QJZ
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Let’s be clear: this is not final and the far-right Supreme Court majority will not have the last word.— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 3, 2022
The American people will. Tonight, it’s important we get loud, organize and demand action from the Senate.
Retweet if you agree it’s time to protect Roe v. Wade NOW. https://t.co/TweuJXrRhI
Stephen Stewart, downstate director, Illinois House Republican Majority
We are the pro-life generation. https://t.co/y9jTkOzwSn— Stephen Stewart (@stephenstewGOP) May 3, 2022
Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Secretary of State candidate
Justice Alito has declared war on reproductive rights.— Alexi Giannoulias (@Giannoulias) May 3, 2022
The draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade allows for the criminalization of abortion-even in the case of rape and incest. Massive setback for reproductive rights. Alito is “egregiously wrong” and Congress must act NOW. https://t.co/JDNEy0RrVK
Regan Deering, 13th Congressional District candidate
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”— Regan Deering (@Regan4Congress) May 3, 2022
Thrilled to read this preview of what’s to come from SCOTUS.
I will always stand up for life! #IL13 https://t.co/KKM59zEWxs
Nikki Budzinski, 13th Congressional District candidate
Read my statement on the likely SCOTUS decision here. We'll fight every day to win this seat and protect reproductive health.https://t.co/LLN0FuyiqZ— Nikki Budzinski (@Nikki4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
As a Pro-Life lawmaker, I’ve long advocated for an end to the Roe decision. It was wrong from the beginning, and I hope the Court’s pending decision empowers states to enact pro-Life laws and protect the unborn. https://t.co/eE13wUSkQb— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) May 3, 2022
The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!
Jerry Evans, 11th Congressional District candidate
This is a historic moment in our fight to protect the unborn. I strongly oppose abortion and will always fight to protect the lives of unborn children in Illinois and across the nation.#IL11 #twill— Jerry Evans (@JerryEvans2020) May 3, 2022
Christian Mitchell, Illinois deputy governor
Offensive and insane:— Christian Mitchell (@cljmitchell) May 3, 2022
“Some such supporters have been motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population,” Alito writes “It is beyond dispute that Roe has had that demographic effect. A highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are black.” https://t.co/WHocDMO7vJ
Litesa Wallace, 17th Congressional District candidate
"It's a draft opinion, but the extremist majority on the Supreme Court appears to be engaging in an attack on American women that undermines Constitutional freedoms....#SCOTUS #RoeVWade #IL17— Litesa E. Wallace (@Litesa4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville
The Senate can make the reported SCOTUS decision moot by passing the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act immediately.— Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville
Gut wrenching and all too real. Women, girls, trans men, and non-binary people across our country will lose their lives as a consequence of this decision.— Rep Stava-Murray (@RepStava_Murray) May 3, 2022
Going to bed early so we can rise early and continue the work. https://t.co/QCkVAf4e4Y
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield
If the draft opinion is accurate and the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe—and with it, nearly 50 years of established precedent—millions of women across America will be denied their rights and America will be less free. We are staring down an emergency.🧵— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago
Even when you know it’s coming, a punch in the gut still hurts. I’ll have more to say soon, but tonight I’m going to allow myself to feel that punch. https://t.co/Fh6wN1x7bn— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson
The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women’s rights back generations. Black women & those living in rural areas will be worst impacted.— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) May 3, 2022
We must codify the right to safe abortions.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove
Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.— Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 3, 2022
Scream tonight. Cry tonight. Get angry tonight.
And tomorrow, get to work.
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch
This is just wrong!!! But I’m glad we live in Illinois where we trust women! https://t.co/UkugB9nsjM— Emanuel "Chris" Welch (@ChrisWelch_JD) May 3, 2022