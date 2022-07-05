 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Contract reached to fund ferry linking Kentucky, Illinois

  • 0
070622-illinois-cavein

The Cave-In Rock Ferry is shown in this undated photo from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. 

 KENTUCKY TRANSPORTATION CABINET

MARION, Ky. — A new contract has been reached to continue service by the Cave-in-Rock Ferry, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County with Illinois 1 in Hardin County, Illinois, carrying some 500 vehicles daily over the Ohio River. Its regular operation schedule runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, the cabinet said.

The $3.3 million contract lasts until June 30, 2024. The ferry is funded jointly by the cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Marion offers the closest full-service grocery for many residents of Hardin County, the cabinet said. The ferry serves as a tourist attraction, and it also links hiking and outdoor activities in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest with the Amish community of Crittenden County, the cabinet said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Farm animals rescued from torrential floods in Sydney

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News