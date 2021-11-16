Conservative radio host Michael Koolidge seeks to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood

Rick Pearson

Chicago Tribune

(TNS)

Conservative syndicated radio talk show host Michael Koolidge said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for Congress in the state’s new west and southwest suburban 14th Congressional District and the right to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood.

“The road to retaking the House and firing Nancy Pelosi runs through this district,” Koolidge’s campaign said in a statement.

“A strong conservative with traditional Midwestern values, Koolidge will push back against the radical agenda of progressive Washington Democrats. He will reign in out-of-control government spending, keep families safe and put everyday Americans back in charge of their own lives,” his campaign said.

Koolidge served as a U.S. Army captain for six years, including Operation Iraqi Freedom, and is a resident of DeKalb.

Underwood, of Naperville, has indicated she will seek a third term in the new district. Districts were redrawn by Democratic state lawmakers and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the new congressional map into law.

Underwood is currently back in her district recovering from surgery last week to remove uterine fibroids, noncancerous growths in the uterus.

