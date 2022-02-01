 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connect Transit suspends service on Wednesday

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration and activated approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to deal with the heavy snow, ice, and blizzard conditions expected over the coming days.

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit is suspending all public transportation Wednesday because of Winter Storm Landon.

"The safety of Connect Transit customers and employees is our primary consideration and continued operations in these adverse conditions are likely to place persons at risk. This suspension will also allow time for City of Bloomington and Town of Normal snow removal operations to take place," the agency said in a statement.

