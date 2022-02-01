Connect Transit suspends service on Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit is suspending all public transportation Wednesday because of Winter Storm Landon.
The Winter Storm Warning has been expanded to include all counties covered by our office (and much of the surrounding area). Expect very difficult travel across the Midwest through Thursday! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/5BOjnfBXZc— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 1, 2022
"The phone has been ringing nonstop," Brian Aiello, store manager of Ace Hardware in Normal, told The Pantagraph.
"The safety of Connect Transit customers and employees is our primary consideration and continued operations in these adverse conditions are likely to place persons at risk. This suspension will also allow time for City of Bloomington and Town of Normal snow removal operations to take place," the agency said in a statement.