Complaint filed with DOD against Republican Congressional candidate

A complaint has been filed with the U.S. Department of Defense against Congressional candidate Esther Joy King, accusing King of violating DOD policies by wearing her military uniform in several campaign ads.

King is a Republican candidate for Illinois' 17th Congressional District and a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Jim Garbett of Moline is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and Illinois National Guard. He filed the complaint last week with the DOD Office of Inspector General.

"I am writing to inform the Department of Defense of a clear violation of its rules governing the conduct of its members engaging in political activity," Garbett wrote in his complaint. "For the past year and a half, King has frequently used her position in the Army Reserve to promote her bid for political office."

Garbett notes five campaign ads by King in which she is wearing her uniform, four of which are from the 2020 election cycle when she lost to incumbent U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.

"These actions are clear and consistent violations of Department of Defense policy that prohibits candidates from political office from appearing in uniform when engaging in political activity," Garbett wrote.

Garbett cited DOD directive 1344.10, which states a member of the Armed Forces may "not otherwise act in a manner that could reasonably give rise to the inference or appearance of official sponsorship, approval or endorsement."

"These actions by King clearly constitute improper attempts to use her position in the Army Reserve to promote her bid for political office, despite being expressly prohibited by Department of Defense rules," he wrote. "I urge the Department of Defense to take action to correct this clear violation of its rules."

Garbett, 76, served six years in the military during the Vietnam War era from 1968 to 1974.

"You have a right to free speech, but you don't commercialize your uniform," Garbett said Tuesday. "I've known other people in politics who have had to destroy photos and graphics because they were utilizing family members in uniform. I felt it was wrong of (King).

"I have a lot of respect for people in the military, but you don't wear your uniform and you don't say 'battle ready' in a commercial. To me, that crossed a line. I feel it's wrong to advertise while in uniform."

Garbett said he had not received a response yet to his complaint from the Department of Defense.

King said Tuesday she was not aware a complaint had been filed until contacted by a Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus reporter. She declined to comment further and referred to a statement issued by Campaign Manager Emily Tuttle on her behalf.

"As a member of the military, Esther considers it her duty to hold high standards," Tuttle said. "Throughout the campaign, she has consulted her ethics officer, her Army commander, legal counsel and members of Congress who also serve in the Reserve."

King declined to name which members of Congress she consulted.

Tuttle said King had "read the entire Department of Defense Directive regarding political activities by non-active duty members of the Armed Forces."

Tuttle said section 4.3 of the directive "permits the use of military rank, affiliations, videos and photographs with proper disclaimers."

At the 33-second mark of King's "Battle-Ready Leadership" campaign ad on her YouTube channel, King is seen walking into frame wearing her U.S. Army Reserves uniform with an American flag flying in the background. Against a pale blue sky, a disclaimer in white lettering flashes across the top of the screen reading, "Use of military images and information does not imply endorsement by the Department of Defense or of any department of the military."

"On every (video) clip mentioned, the disclaimer is displayed," Tuttle said. "This complaint is a desperate political stunt with no merit."

