ComEd offers $21M refund to customers to confront probes into bribery scheme

CHICAGO - Commonwealth Edison has proposed giving consumers $21.1 million in refunds through credits on their bills to address Illinois Commerce Commission probes into the bribery scandal that led to ex-Speaker Michael Madigan’s ouster.

The amount of the refunds is mostly tied to pay and benefits received by former ComEd executives whose misconduct was outlined in the deal struck with federal prosecutors last year in which the company agreed to pay a $200 million fine.

But utility watchdog Abe Scarr of Illinois PIRG called the proposed refund “chump change” for a utility that is soon expected to rake in $1 billion a year in profits and may not offer the credit until the spring of 2023.

He estimated the refund meant “significantly less than $5” on average for residential customers — a “tiny sum” compared with what ComEd gained from the scheme outlined by the feds. Individual refunds would depend on the amount of electricity a customer uses.

Scarr said he considers the ComEd refund proposal as the “first salvo” in the ongoing action before the ICC, which would need to approve any proposal from the utility before it would take effect.

The ComEd offer emerged late Thursday in legal proceedings with the ICC, which initiated an investigation in August and then launched a second probe that was required by the new energy law approved this fall. One major goal of the investigations is to see if ComEd recovered costs from customers that were “not properly recoverable.”

ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones said the company “voluntarily offered to provide our customers a refund of more than $21 million — an amount that includes all of the costs that were in customers’ rates for the compensation and benefits earned by the former ComEd executives.”

The company tallied costs from the bribery scheme that lasted from roughly 2011 through 2019, when U.S. Attorney John Lausch’s office began sending subpoenas to ComEd and Madigan associates.

ComEd agreed in July 2020 to pay the $200 million fine, the largest ever levied at Chicago’s federal courthouse. In exchange, federal authorities will drop a charge of bribery against ComEd after three years if the power company cooperates.

ComEd’s scheme was allegedly aimed at influencing Madigan to go along with the power company’s Springfield agenda. Madigan has not been charged in the case and has denied wrongdoing.

The proposed refund would include at least some costs for dozens of interns, and a “very small number of employees and contractors” that the company determined did not perform work to management expectations, ComEd said.

Though ComEd’s Springfield lobbying efforts have been a major focus of the scandal, the company said actual lobbying costs were not included in the projected refunds because those costs are not included when figuring rates.

But major “non-lobbying costs” were included in refunds. For example, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, who’s under indictment, was listed in a chart as being paid $1.8 million in compensation and benefits in 2011 for “non-lobbying activity.” John Hooker, a former top executive and lobbyist also indicted, received $1.15 million in compensation and benefits in 2011 for similar “non-lobbying” activity. And Fidel Marquez, an ex-executive who oversaw lobbying and who has pleaded guilty, earned $748,000 in 2012, also for “non-lobbying activity.” Those payments are included in ComEd’s proposed refund, ComEd said.

In addition, ComEd said the proposed refunds would cover some non-lobbying costs for other operatives, including indicted Madigan confidant Mike McClain, a top contract lobbyist for the utility. McClain received $438,000 from ComEd for “non-lobbying” work after he had retired from lobbying, some of which would be in the proposed refund. McClain has pleaded not guilty in case.

A chart filed with the ICC showed former City Club President Jay Doherty’s consulting firm received $3.7 million from 2010 through 2019 for duties ranging from promoting positive relations with ward organizations to working with the office of the mayor and city agencies. But none of the money paid to Doherty or his subcontractors would be included in the refund total, ComEd said. Doherty, also under indictment in the case, has pleaded not guilty.

ComEd identified three Doherty subcontractors as doing little or no work, including Ray Nice, a longtime precinct captain in Madigan’s 13th Ward. Nice picked up $450,000 from February 2012 through July 2019.

The other two subcontractors were former 13th Ward Ald. Frank Olivo, who received $384,000 from August 2011 through July 2019, and former Ald. Mike Zalewski of the neighboring 23rd Ward, who collected $70,000 from June 2018 through July 2019.

Nice, Olivo and Zalewski have not been charged in the case.

Madigan, weighed down by the ComEd investigation and the lingering impact of a 2018 #MeToo scandal among his staff, failed to win enough votes to be reelected to a new term as speaker of the Illinois House in January.

After ending his national record run of 36 years as speaker, Madigan stepped down from the House seat he’d held for over half a century and gave up the chairmanship of the Democratic Party of Illinois that he had held since 1998.

