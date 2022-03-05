Classes canceled after teachers in suburban district strike

FOREST PARK — Classes were canceled Friday for more than 4,000 students in a suburban Chicago school district after teachers working without a contract since last June went on strike.

The negotiations in the Proviso Township High School District have been bogged down over issues including pay increases and class sizes.

The district said it has increased its salary proposal offer from 7% over three years to 9%, but said the teachers at Proviso East in Maywood, Proviso West in Hillside and Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park are demanding a 13.25% increase.

The district released a statement saying it "remains firm in our position that salary increases at the level being demanded by the union are neither sustainable, nor in the best fiscal interest of our parents and other local resident taxpayers."

"This is not something we wanted," Proviso Teachers Union President Maggie Riley said. "We're very upset that it has come to this, but like I said, they're not taking it seriously. It is not a priority for them."

The next bargaining session is scheduled for Monday.

