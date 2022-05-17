Class of 2022 college grads wooed by employers, buoyed by hot job market

When Lisa Falen was awarded her degree at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Nursing earlier this month, the only remaining assignment for the class of 2022 graduate was deciding which of the two job offers from suburban Chicago hospitals she will accept.
Paola Perez-Rivera, a UIC computer science major, was offered a position at Northern Trust two weeks before she graduated this month, with the job offer extended via a Zoom meeting.
And Mayra Del Real, a first-generation college student who will graduate with a business degree from DePaul University June 12, has her dream job awaiting her at Ford Motor Co., where she recently completed an internship.
“The job market is hot, and it’s definitely a great time to be graduating,” said Del Real, who like many members of the class of 2022, has a job lined up before she officially graduates next month.
“I had recruiters contacting me left and right, and I’m also bilingual, so I got a lot of job offers,” Del Real added.
After enduring more than two years of COVID-19 pandemic hardships as the virus cast a shadow on every aspect of collegiate life, the clouds appear to be parting this spring, revealing what some labor experts say is the brightest job market for college graduates in recent history.
According to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers, a recent job outlook survey found employers reporting they plan to hire almost one-third more new college graduates from the class of 2022 than they hired from the class of 2021.
The report also suggests the hiring surge is not limited to jobs in certain industries, with nearly 56% of respondents indicating they plan to increase their hiring of college students overall.
A robust U.S. economy is fueling the uptick in hiring of recent college grads, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting the American economy added 428,000 jobs in April, with an unemployment rate of 3.6%, unchanged from March.
According to the April report, job growth was “widespread across the economy, led by especially strong results for workers in the Leisure and Hospitality, Manufacturing, and Transportation and Warehousing sectors.”
Additionally, federal officials said “95% of the jobs lost to the pandemic are now recovered, insured unemployment is at a historically low level, and labor market disruptions due to COVID-19 are at all-time lows.”
The rosy economic forecast bodes well for graduates from the class of 2022, whose job search is sure to benefit from “a hot market,” said Robert Bruno, professor and director of the Labor Education Program at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
“The economy shut down during the pandemic, and then you had a mass reopening all at once, which was unprecedented and at warp speed,” Bruno said, listing some of the factors behind the hiring frenzy.
And unlike years past, when so-called “soft” liberal arts degrees in the humanities were considered by some to be impractical, Bruno said this latest crop of college graduates is being wooed by employers actively recruiting workers from a wide range of majors and backgrounds.
“What they are looking for in a preferred candidate is someone with really good social emotional skills, someone who is a problem solver and works well in groups, and they’re looking for people who have the capacity to think creatively,” Bruno said.
“When there’s a hard time staffing and you hear about difficulties in the labor force, employers are not saying ‘this kid can’t add,’ and it isn’t even work ethics,” Bruno said. “They’re just not getting people who can create the right environment, they can’t problem solve and they don’t work well in teams.”
When it comes to finding that first job out of college, members of the class of 2022 have different priorities than their parents, Bruno said, and similar to the workforce in some European countries, they “clearly recognize the need for balance between their work life and their life outside of work.”
“I think one of the things COVID taught these students is that life is short,” Bruno said.
Perez-Rivera, 21, the UIC graduate who begins her job with the technology team at Northern Trust in July, said she is less worried about earning a big paycheck and fast-tracking her career, and more interested in having a job she enjoys and that can support pursuits outside the workplace.
“I was having a conversation with a friend, and we were saying how we’ve never really worried about salaries and climbing the corporate ladder,” she said. “We just want to have good jobs so we’re able to enjoy life. To take trips to Europe and see the world with our friends, and knowing we have a job to support that.”
A robust job market and vibrant economy resulted in “booming” student job fairs this spring at UIC, with employers searching for candidates for a wide range of positions, including those in sales, finance, accounting, data and business analysis, and much more, said Jean Riordan, executive director of career services at UIC.
“I have the sense that right now, there are more jobs out there than interested students to fill them across the board,” Riordan said.
“What we’re seeing is the majority of positions are in business, engineering and IT, and the next most in demand are in the nonprofit, social services sector, and employers are not just actively posting jobs, they are actively recruiting students,” she said.
Another trend Riordan noted is students taking their time to “make the right decision about which job offer to take, instead of just jumping into anything.”
“These students have been through a pandemic, and they’re also looking at their parents’ experiences, and realize, nothing is a given, and nothing is constant,” Riordan said.
“They also really want a meaningful way to contribute to their communities, and so they are making conscious choices, and not panicking and grabbing the first job they’re offered,” she added.
Falen, the UIC nursing graduate, said she was successful at her first career in restaurant management, but decided to return to school and major in nursing “to make a difference in people’s lives.”
She signed up for career coaching during her junior year at UIC, participating in mock interviews and seeking feedback on how she could polish her interviewing skills. But with two suburban hospitals reaching out to her with offers, a job search was not necessary.
“My understanding is there’s always been a nursing shortage, and then COVID increased the need, because so many health care workers had traumatic experiences, they decided to retire early, and there’s a lot of burnout,” said Falen, 35.
“The majority of the nursing students who graduated yesterday already had jobs lined up, and they also had the option to start where they wanted,” Falen said earlier this month.
For Falen, that means working in an ER department as soon as she takes her board certification exams. “It’s definitely an extra high-stress and fast-paced environment, but I love the diversity and knowing I’ll be helping families during some of the worst parts of their lives,” she said.
Despite the booming job market, most college graduates will still need to conduct a job search. When preparing for job interviews, soon-to-be graduates should ensure they have plenty of practice answering questions, and are ready to present a professional resume, cover letter and portfolio if needed, said Brenda Williams, managing director of DePaul University’s career center.
“Even in the midst of a hot job market, you need to put your best foot forward,” Williams said.
While the DePaul graduation is still a month away, employers often begin recruiting students for positions a year or more before they earn their degrees, Williams said.
“Students are receiving multiple job offers, which is definitely different from last spring,” she said.
Not all employers require a four-year degree to be considered for professional roles. Jim Coleman, senior managing director at Accenture, said the company is aiming to fill 20% of its entry-level roles from its apprenticeship program for its fiscal year 2022, ending Aug. 31. That’s an increase from 15% in the prior fiscal year.
Coleman said prior to the company’s launch of the apprenticeship program in 2016, “you had to have a four-year degree to be considered at most companies and large organizations.”
“There’s a lot of talent out there, and those candidates were not getting the same opportunities because they couldn’t afford college,” Coleman said.
The apprenticeship program — which is paid and includes full benefits — prepares participants for roles in areas including application development, cybersecurity, data engineering, and cloud and platform engineering, Coleman said. The jobs are nearly half of Accenture’s entry-level positions in the U.S. that do not require a four-year college degree.
Del Real’s path to her new position in the automotive financing industry with Ford Motor Credit, the company’s financial services subsidiary, was not the traditional academic route taken by some college students.
After graduating from high school, Del Real worked full time as a cashier at a Ford dealership in Arlington Heights, where she “fell in love with the auto industry, and knew I wanted to someday shift to the corporate side.”
“It was definitely the combination of loving cars, and all of the new designs that came out every year, and I loved working with the customers, so to me, everything about the auto industry was great,” said Del Real, 27, of Buffalo Grove.
Recognizing she would need a college degree to realize her career goals at Ford, Del Real enrolled at Harper College in Palatine, where she earned an associate degree, and then transferred to DePaul in 2020 “just as the pandemic hit.” Taking classes remotely allowed her flexibility to earn her degree while taking care of her young son.
Determined to work for Ford, Del Real applied for and was hired for an internship, and the company offered her a full-time position she is slated to begin in July.
“My internship was so much fun and the people were great, and then the company offered me a good job, so for me, it’s been a really great time,” Del Real said.
How Illinois politicians reacted to the potential fall of Roe v. Wade
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated. https://t.co/ksvR0vkgw1— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 3, 2022
Jesse Sullivan, GOP governor candidate
When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved. And then we said the pledge of allegiance. The flag looks different after this ruling - it shines even brighter. 🙏🏻🇺🇸— Jesse Sullivan (@JesseSullivanIL) May 3, 2022
State Sen. Darren Bailey, GOP governor candidate
1/3 Cindy and I continue to pray for life and our nation. I am proudly pro-life and endorsed by every major pro-life group in the state. I have stated from the beginning that I would help and promote policies and groups that help empower women with real options and save lives. pic.twitter.com/xMvilIQzqn— Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) May 3, 2022
Gary Rabine, GOP governor candidate
Although it is just a draft opinion, it appears that the— Gary Rabine (@GaryRabine) May 3, 2022
United States Supreme Court is about to reverse Roe V. Wade. which has allowed for the murder of thousands of unborn children.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 3, 2022
Anne Caprara, Pritzker's chief of staff
I never thought I’d actually live to see this awful f-ing day and I’m enraged - absolutely lividly enraged down to my tiniest blood cell - that I have. https://t.co/t0beu2Gh0E— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) May 3, 2022
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
"Women in America may soon live in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents."— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 4, 2022
WATCH Chair @SenatorDurbin speak on the Senate floor about what a post-Roe America could look like—and how the Republican party led us here. pic.twitter.com/66MkBn8QJZ
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Let’s be clear: this is not final and the far-right Supreme Court majority will not have the last word.— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 3, 2022
The American people will. Tonight, it’s important we get loud, organize and demand action from the Senate.
Retweet if you agree it’s time to protect Roe v. Wade NOW. https://t.co/TweuJXrRhI
Stephen Stewart, downstate director, Illinois House Republican Majority
We are the pro-life generation. https://t.co/y9jTkOzwSn— Stephen Stewart (@stephenstewGOP) May 3, 2022
Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Secretary of State candidate
Justice Alito has declared war on reproductive rights.— Alexi Giannoulias (@Giannoulias) May 3, 2022
The draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade allows for the criminalization of abortion-even in the case of rape and incest. Massive setback for reproductive rights. Alito is “egregiously wrong” and Congress must act NOW. https://t.co/JDNEy0RrVK
Regan Deering, 13th Congressional District candidate
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”— Regan Deering (@Regan4Congress) May 3, 2022
Thrilled to read this preview of what’s to come from SCOTUS.
I will always stand up for life! #IL13 https://t.co/KKM59zEWxs
Nikki Budzinski, 13th Congressional District candidate
Read my statement on the likely SCOTUS decision here. We'll fight every day to win this seat and protect reproductive health.https://t.co/LLN0FuyiqZ— Nikki Budzinski (@Nikki4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
As a Pro-Life lawmaker, I’ve long advocated for an end to the Roe decision. It was wrong from the beginning, and I hope the Court’s pending decision empowers states to enact pro-Life laws and protect the unborn. https://t.co/eE13wUSkQb— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) May 3, 2022
The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!
Jerry Evans, 11th Congressional District candidate
This is a historic moment in our fight to protect the unborn. I strongly oppose abortion and will always fight to protect the lives of unborn children in Illinois and across the nation.#IL11 #twill— Jerry Evans (@JerryEvans2020) May 3, 2022
Christian Mitchell, Illinois deputy governor
Offensive and insane:— Christian Mitchell (@cljmitchell) May 3, 2022
“Some such supporters have been motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population,” Alito writes “It is beyond dispute that Roe has had that demographic effect. A highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are black.” https://t.co/WHocDMO7vJ
Litesa Wallace, 17th Congressional District candidate
"It's a draft opinion, but the extremist majority on the Supreme Court appears to be engaging in an attack on American women that undermines Constitutional freedoms....#SCOTUS #RoeVWade #IL17— Litesa E. Wallace (@Litesa4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville
The Senate can make the reported SCOTUS decision moot by passing the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act immediately.— Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville
Gut wrenching and all too real. Women, girls, trans men, and non-binary people across our country will lose their lives as a consequence of this decision.— Rep Stava-Murray (@RepStava_Murray) May 3, 2022
Going to bed early so we can rise early and continue the work. https://t.co/QCkVAf4e4Y
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield
If the draft opinion is accurate and the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe—and with it, nearly 50 years of established precedent—millions of women across America will be denied their rights and America will be less free. We are staring down an emergency.🧵— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago
Even when you know it’s coming, a punch in the gut still hurts. I’ll have more to say soon, but tonight I’m going to allow myself to feel that punch. https://t.co/Fh6wN1x7bn— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson
The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women’s rights back generations. Black women & those living in rural areas will be worst impacted.— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) May 3, 2022
We must codify the right to safe abortions.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove
Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.— Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 3, 2022
Scream tonight. Cry tonight. Get angry tonight.
And tomorrow, get to work.
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch
This is just wrong!!! But I’m glad we live in Illinois where we trust women! https://t.co/UkugB9nsjM— Emanuel "Chris" Welch (@ChrisWelch_JD) May 3, 2022