Civil rights leader Timuel Black laid to rest

“The world was Timuel Black’s classroom and we have lived enough to be some of his many students,” the Rev. Michael Pfleger said of the late South Side griot Timuel Dixon Black Jr. “He had an amazing ability to grasp the past and have a vision for the future and use the both of them to build the present day we have right before us.”

Pfleger eulogized Black on Friday at his small, but robust homegoing at Hyde Park’s First Unitarian Church, Black’s church since 1953. Black died Oct. 13 at age 102 after a short stay in hospice. Family, academics, historians, activists and local politicians, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, were in attendance to honor Black’s service to the community and to the world.

“Timuel was a person who could speak at the podium of America’s most prestigious universities while never losing his ability to talk to people in the community or young people on the block,” Pfleger said. “He sat in the circles of the most wealthy and powerful of the world, but unlike many who get in those circles, he never forgot his role. His role was to be their conscience and their moral compass.”

Since 1919, Black walked the streets of Bronzeville and remained there except for a few interludes and during World War II, as he wrote in his 2019 memoir, “Sacred Ground.” Black arrived in Chicago with the first wave of Black Americans who were fleeing racial violence and discrimination in the South. He grew up seeing firsthand restrictive housing covenants, racial wage gaps and discrimination in educational opportunities and jobs in the city.

In his writing and oral history projects, Black described the pain of living through segregation, but also the joys of living in a thriving Black community. As the “senior statesman of Chicago’s South Side” Black was beside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when he visited Chicago to draw attention to poverty and racism. Black helped the city elect Harold Washington as its first Black mayor and served as adviser to Barack Obama on his path to the presidency. As a World War II veteran, an organizer, an activist and a historian, Black wore many hats during his time in Chicago.

It was this history that he shared with generations of students when he was an educator at Chicago Public Schools and City Colleges of Chicago.

Black’s life was one of education and social justice, as evidenced by the words of local politicians who spoke at the service. Lightfoot teared up when she recalled sitting at the foot of Black’s bed before he transitioned to the next world, touching his socked feet.

Michael Alexander Strautmanis of the Obama Foundation also had to pause in his remembrance of Black: “I may not run for as long as Tim did … but when I’m ready to meet my savior and my God, I hope someone will note that I have handed the baton that Timuel Black handed to me, and I have done my part to move us closer to the beloved community that Tim Black wished for all of us.”

Black’s wife, Zenobia Johnson-Black, received a standing ovation for standing at his side through the years.

“He mentored and advised countless men, women and youth, giving them not only historical knowledge, but seeking to teach them how to bring about transformative change,” Pfleger said.

Black was interred at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Ermetra Black-Thomas. He was preceded in death by his son, Timuel Kerrigan Black, and stepson Anthony Johnson.

