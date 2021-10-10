City Colleges announces SIU partnership for accounting

CHICAGO — College officials in Carbondale and Chicago have announced a partnership aimed at improving access for students who want to pursue accounting and diversifying the field.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale has entered an agreement with City Colleges of Chicago that will allow students in Chicago to pursue a bachelor's degree from SIU while staying in Chicago.

Both colleges say they hope it'll help draw more students of color to the field of accounting. The National Association of Black Accountants says fewer than 9% of accountants and auditors are Black.

"We are committed to partnering with four-year universities like SIU Carbondale to make transferring an efficient and seamless process," said Daniel Lopez, President of Harold Washington College, one of Chicago's city colleges. "With this agreement, City Colleges students have another quality, affordable pathway to a bachelor's degree."

City Colleges students can attend classes free of charge if they are recipients of Star Scholarships, which Chicago Public School students can qualify for. When the students transfer they will be eligible for a scholarship.

