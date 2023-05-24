SPRINGFIELD — Circle K will host a Fuel Day on Thursday at participating locations in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and over 5,000 locations across the U.S.

The stores will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time. Most locations will also hand out a limited number of fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon.

Circle K locations with a Rainstorm Car Wash will offer free washes from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Additionally, new subscribers to Rainstorm Car Wash will receive a fuel discount card and their first month of car wash service free. Those who upgrade their subscriptions are also eligible for fuel discount cards.

Visit circlek.com/fuel-day for a list of locations offering the deal.

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term