Chicago woman stepped out at the right time as house erupts into blaze that left at least 7 firefighters injured

CHICAGO - Tomorra Watts is grateful she walked over to her brother’s house for a cigarette Saturday afternoon in their Roseland neighborhood.

After chatting with him, she stepped outside and spotted a fire truck speeding down their street and realized there was smoke coming out of her home.

Watts, 50, went back inside and told her brother that her house was on fire.

“I don’t know what happened,” she told reporters. “All I know is I hope the fire people that got hurt is safe. And I’m glad that I was not there.”

Watts lost almost everything in the fire, which began about 3:15 p.m. at a single-family, 1-1/2 story frame house in the 200 block of West 112th Place.

It also left several firefighters with non-life threatening injuries and included a “flashover” that erupted while crews were battling the flames, causing a Mayday emergency call.

“I don’t have nothing,” Watts sobbed as her brother gave her a hug.

“You got family, that’s all you need,” said her brother, Bernard Watts.

When firefighters got there, Watts had already left “before it went bad,” but firefighters burst inside to battle the fire, said Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford.

She broke down in tears while speaking to reporters.

“Look at my house!” she said, leaning into her neighbor and sister’s arms looking across the street at her home.

“You guys don’t know how hard I’ve worked,” said Watts, who has lived there for about six years. “When I moved in there I had nothing but a TV and a bag of clothes.”

But Watts, who is usually always home, said she was grateful she had decided to leave her house when she did.

All the windows in her house in the residential, tree-lined street blew out in a “rapid expansion of fire,” meaning that a “flashover” was likely, said Langford.

A flashover occurs when there’s something in the air that gets to a temperature where it actually combusts, Langford said.

With a flashover, usually there’s smoke that suddenly turns to flames and that is similar to what we think of as a “backdraft,” Langford said. “It’s an influx of air. It’s a lot air coming and through and fire just erupts rapidly.”

The situation also included a “shock wave of some kind that caused the rapid expansion of fire.” It was not an explosion, however, Langford said.

It was extremely dangerous for firefighters, causing a Mayday call, which elevates their response and means a firefighter is in danger or isn’t accounted for.

As of 5 p.m. six firefighters and a possible seventh were injured, four of whom were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the rest to Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Langford said.

Angie Williams, 56, who lives across the street from Watts was in her room sewing when she heard a loud “bang” outside.

Her daughter, 26-year-old Jessica Williams, was trying to take a nap but kept hearing emergency trucks pulling up across the street. Jessica ran to the upstairs window to see what was happening.

“The roof was filled with flames and smoke,” Jessica Williams said.

Around 5:30 p.m., the fire trucks had left and fire inspectors walked through the home, the light on their helmets on as they photographed the damage.

There was no indication yet what caused the fire, which was extinguished and the alarms called off by 4:45 p.m., but the Office of Fire Investigation is looking into it.

“With a Mayday, you don’t know what you’re dealing with until you get your hands on the firefighters,” Langford said.

