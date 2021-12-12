Chicago transit drivers protest over violence

At least 100 people marched from City Hall to Michigan Avenue Saturday afternoon in a protest organized by the union representing Chicago Transit Authority bus drivers and rail operators, clamoring for more protection amid a rash of high-profile violence against operators.

Keith Hill, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 241, which represents bus drivers, said his members believe “enough is enough” and held the rally a day after announcing the union will partner with the activist Early Walker and a Chicago-based security firm to provide private guards at “hot spots” where CTA workers have been attacked.

“This is the start; this is a statement,” Hill said in a news conference ahead of the march. “If we don’t get no responses from today, then we have no choice but to take drastic measures.”

The union leader cried out: “Should we expect another flash mob downtown? Another driver getting beat up?

For about 20 minutes, the crowd blocked traffic at the endpoint of the march on East Washington Street and North Michigan Avenue, the site of a Dec. 4 attack on a CTA bus driver who was inspecting his vehicle after hearing a loud noise during his evening route. People began pushing and punching him multiple times in the body and face before fleeing, Chicago police said.

Close by, another CTA driver was shot in the jaw in September in the first block of East Washington Street.

And last month, a CTA bus driver was stabbed when he confronted a man he saw stealing a woman’s wallet on an eastbound North Avenue bus in the Lincoln Park area, police said.

In a Friday statement, the CTA said the “safety and security of our employees is our top priority, and we have zero tolerance for anyone seeking to harm them.”

“CTA has taken multiple steps over the years and invested significantly in equipment and systems to keep employees safe, and we’re always looking for ways to enhance these measures,” the statement said, adding that the agency deploys its own unarmed security guards and is expanding their patrols next year.

ATU Local 308, which represents rail operators, also led the protest, with its president Eric Dixon saying his members are “tired” over not feeling safe at their jobs.

“Today is the first of many,” Dixon shouted in a megaphone while the crowd rallied at Michigan Avenue. “Either step up and help our members, or get out of the way.”

Hill said the union’s demands include stiffer penalties for assaults on CTA workers, being able to ban someone from CTA property and for the transit agency to have its own police force.

The union’s internal numbers on assaults against CTA rail and bus operators have more than doubled from last year, reaching close to 400, Hill said. In 2020, when the pandemic kept many at home, that number was about 150, and in 2019 it was under 300. Hill said the recent injuries also appear to be more serious.

CTA spokesman Brian Steele said the agency’s data do not show attacks against operators have “skyrocketed,” however. The number of assaults that led to hospitalizations was 44 in 2019, 54 in 2020 and 38 so far this year — a finding Hill said is unfair because the union figures include violence against members that don’t require hospitalization but still interfere with the job.

When a reporter asked for members who were victims of attacks to speak at the rally, Hill responded, “You’re looking at a whole group of people who has been assaulted.”

Cordell Daniels said he was robbed at gunpoint in 2016 while eating lunch as a bus driver.

“I mean, what are we supposed to do out here when you’re robbed at gunpoint?” Daniels said. “When there’s anything that can happen to us?”

On Friday, Elsie Sessions said her husband, a CTA worker whom she did not want to identify, was recently hospitalized. In a phone interview, she recalled the horror she and her son felt upon seeing his injuries after he was punched and kicked one morning this October while working as a bus driver at the Red Line’s 69th Street bus stop. No one is in custody.

“Something needs to be done for the city of Chicago,” Sessions said. “Not only for my husband, but all these other people. It just isn’t right. The mayor needs to step up.”

