Chicago to test program to reduce students in quarantine

topical

CHICAGO — Chicago plans to roll out a program later this month aimed at reducing the number of students in quarantine after an exposure to COVID-19.

Currently, unvaccinated Chicago Public Schools students have to isolate for 10 days after close contact to someone with COVID-19. The new program in the nation's third-largest school district would let students who have a negative test return to in-person class.

The district hasn't released further details about the program. A message left Wednesday wasn't immediately returned. Schools CEO Pedro Martinez previewed the pilot prgoram during an online question-and-answer session Tuesday.

"As we minimize quarantine, we can maximize children being in classrooms and stability," Martinez said. "The biggest concern I'm hearing from parents right now is we're still quarantining too many children."

Over the last month, there have been an average of roughly 4,000 quarantined students a week. Martinez said the program will start this month and be "in full force" by Christmas.

The move also comes as the district's COVID-19 testing program has had problems. The district has called it an important tool in fighting outbreaks, but the rollout lagged and few families have signed up to consent to have their children tested. District data show about 29,000 students have signed up for regular testing in the roughly 330,000-student district.

