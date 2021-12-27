Chicago to hold its largest fireworks display ever along lakefront

Those planning to ring in the new year in downtown Chicago can plan to enjoy a 1.5-mile fireworks display along the lakefront and Chicago River at midnight.

The fireworks will be the largest display of colorful pops and crackles Chicago has ever had, according to a statement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, which announced the plans Monday along with Arena Partners, Navy Pier and others.

At midnight, fireworks choreographed to a special soundtrack will light up the sky. The display will be synchronized across eight different launch sites along the river and Lake Michigan near Navy Pier.

The free celebration can also be watched live on WGN-TV for those wanting to join from a distance as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. The broadcast will start at 11 p.m. Friday.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to welcome back our New Year’s Eve fireworks and hope to continue this tradition into the future,” Lightfoot said in the statement. “Importantly, the display can be viewed outdoors where the spread of COVID-19 is less likely, so our residents and visitors should feel comfortable while masking up and social distancing or even watching safely from home. I look forward to welcoming a happy new year.”

More information, including where to watch the display from in person and other activities planned around the city, is available at nyeblast.com.

Guests of the display are encouraged to follow the city’s public health guidelines. Masks are required as mandated by the city and state.

The Chicago Department of Public Health recommends everyone eligible to get vaccinated and asks everyone, even vaccinated people, to consider getting tested for COVID-19 before attending a gathering.

