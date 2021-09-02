 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Chicago to give $100 gift cards to those who get COVID-19 vaccine

  • 0
20210902-AMX-US-NEWS-CHICAGO-GIVE-100-GIFT-CARDS-1-TB.jpg

A COVID vaccine is administered at at Steinmetz College Prep in Chicago in February.

 Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Anyone who gets vaccinated through a city-run event in Chicago will get a $100 gift card starting Saturday, officials announced.

Eligible events include the city’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, the home visitation program known as Protect Chicago At Home or the school-based sites for Chicago Public Schools students and families, according to a Wednesday press release.

Beginning Saturday, all mobile vaccination events will offer the Visa gift cards, while the home visit appointments will give them out starting Tuesday. People get one $50 gift card per dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots, or two $50 gift cards upon getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

‘This didn’t have to happen’: Southern Illinois hospitals filling their ICUs, asking the state for help

An online calendar of vaccination events is available at Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar. To make an at-home vaccination appointment, residents can call (312) 746-4835 or register at www.chicago.gov/athome.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announce new vaccine and mask requirements at a news conference Thursday. READ MORE HERE.

The latest vaccination incentive comes as Chicago reports 61% of its population receiving at least one dose. Daily vaccinations are averaging more than 5,000, a jump from July’s numbers of below 4,000. Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine, which remains free.

Meanwhile, the city’s COVID-19 metrics remain at a high-transmission risk territory with an average of 460 daily cases, though that figure has recently stayed flat compared to the sharp increases earlier this summer. The positivity rate is 4.3%, a slight decrease from a week ago and under the more problematic threshold of 5%.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Chicago Pride Parade canceled 2nd straight year over COVID

Chicago Pride Parade canceled 2nd straight year over COVID

The parade, traditionally held in June, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. In May, organizers announced the parade would be held Oct. 3. But on Wednesday, coordinator Tim Frye said they had to cancel the parade for a second time.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News