Chicago to give $100 gift cards to those who get COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO — Anyone who gets vaccinated through a city-run event in Chicago will get a $100 gift card starting Saturday, officials announced.

Eligible events include the city’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, the home visitation program known as Protect Chicago At Home or the school-based sites for Chicago Public Schools students and families, according to a Wednesday press release.

Beginning Saturday, all mobile vaccination events will offer the Visa gift cards, while the home visit appointments will give them out starting Tuesday. People get one $50 gift card per dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots, or two $50 gift cards upon getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

An online calendar of vaccination events is available at Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar. To make an at-home vaccination appointment, residents can call (312) 746-4835 or register at www.chicago.gov/athome.

The latest vaccination incentive comes as Chicago reports 61% of its population receiving at least one dose. Daily vaccinations are averaging more than 5,000, a jump from July’s numbers of below 4,000. Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine, which remains free.

Meanwhile, the city’s COVID-19 metrics remain at a high-transmission risk territory with an average of 460 daily cases, though that figure has recently stayed flat compared to the sharp increases earlier this summer. The positivity rate is 4.3%, a slight decrease from a week ago and under the more problematic threshold of 5%.