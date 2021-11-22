Chicago set to reach 77% vaccine goal

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday said Chicago will reach her administration’s goal of getting 77% of the 12-and-older population at least partially vaccinated before Thanksgiving, hitting a marker her administration set earlier this fall.

Vaccination data shows that figures remain far lower in mostly Black and brown ZIP codes around Chicago.

Chicago Department of Public Health data measures vaccination slightly differently, offering percentages for all residents vaccinated in a ZIP code, not just those 12 and older. And that data shows that, for some ZIP codes on the South and West sides, the percentage of all residents receiving at least one shot remains less than 50%.

When looking at the percentage of all residents fully vaccinated, the numbers are closer to 40% for some ZIP codes covering Englewood (60621), South Shore (60649) and Austin (60644). The ZIP code 60621 had 40.1% of all residents fully vaccinated, as of Sunday, compared to 63% in nearby 60615, which covers Hyde Park, with far higher vaccination rates in and around the Loop.

Lightfoot launched a marketing campaign, Vax-Chi-Nation, in September, at a time when 72.4% of adults and eligible children had received at least one shot. The 77% goal was chosen to represent each of Chicago’s community areas, Lightfoot previously said, though it is also a relatively modest and potentially attainable figure.

Lightfoot this week announced the administration’s success hitting the modest figure, while also acknowledging more work needs to be done.

“As we prepare to celebrate this milestone, we also acknowledge that there is still work to do to protect our communities from COVID-19 and move past this pandemic,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Across Chicago, there are still too many residents who have yet to get their COVID-19 vaccine, and with eligibility recently expanding to children as young as five, the City is deepening its efforts to reach our hardest-hit communities and connect them with information about and access to these life-saving vaccines.”

