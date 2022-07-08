 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Chicago seeks federal grant to upgrade iconic Union Station

  • 0

CHICAGO - City, state and federal officials called on the Biden administration to approve a $251 million grant to overhaul Chicago’s Union Station, which would fund wider platforms, improved concourses and better ventilation at the venerable transit hub.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia joined with state transportation officials to ask for federal funding for the project as part of the federal infrastructure bill pushed by President Joe Biden. Amtrak applied for the funding but it has not yet gotten approval, officials said.

Lightfoot said she has personally stressed the importance of the project to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during his trips to Chicago and said it would be a boon for the region.

“Transportation is a thing that unites us,” Lightfoot said.

Holder White sworn in as first Black woman on Illinois Supreme Court

Durbin said they’re “near the finish line” and hope to hear from the federal government soon.

The iconic building opened in 1925; its initial design was by famed urban planner Daniel Burnham and it was completed by Graham, Anderson, Probst and White, according to the station’s website.

But despite the architectural splendor of its Great Hall, Union Station is criticized by commuters for its narrow corridors, low ceilings and crowded platforms.

A proposal to add a block of apartments on top of the iconic building was quickly shelved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Family requests charges against Chicago cop who pinned boy

Family requests charges against Chicago cop who pinned boy

A suburban Chicago family is requesting criminal charges against an off-duty Chicago police sergeant who they say pinned their 14-year-old son down and pressed a knee to his back because he mistakenly thought the boy was trying to steal his son's bicycle.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News