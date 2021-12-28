Chicago schools urges students, staff to get tested before return to classroom after winter break

In the wake of the latest surge of COVID-19 cases, officials at Chicago Public Schools on Monday urged families and staff members to get tested for the virus to ensure a safe return to classrooms next week.

“By getting tested before returning from break, we can have a successful and healthy start to the new year,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a Monday statement.

Earlier this month, around 150,000 students at more than 300 city schools in neighborhoods that have borne the brunt of the pandemic were offered free COVID-19 home test kits, CPS officials said.

To ensure the tests are processed properly and results received in a timely manner, officials said families are strongly encouraged to test students Tuesday, and drop the sample at their nearest FedEx drop box the same day.

Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said teachers have been reaching out to their students’ families during the winter break, urging them to take the home tests and return the results by the Tuesday deadline.

But Gates said teachers have heard that some families pulled their students out of school early in order to test and potentially quarantine kids in time to spend the holidays with relatives, and therefore never received the kits, which were sent home with students the week before winter break.

And with the tests targeting around 150,000 students, Gates said the home tests were made available to less than half of the roughly 340,000 CPS students.

“(CPS) wanted to be sure the tests would reach people with ZIP codes that showed high COVID rates juxtaposed with low-vaccine rates,” Gates said. “But what are they going to do with the data, and what will inform their decision making? Those are the questions.”

“We’re not interested in a binary discussion about schools being closed or open,” she said. “But we are interested in understanding how to open safely, and provide the resources our school communities need.”

Gates said the union is also worried about the impact of the rising COVID-19 cases on teachers and other employees who work in school buildings.

“Right now, we know there are staffing challenges in many industries, like the airlines and retail,” Gates said. “This variant is so contagious. … How many educators can you have out of the building before we pivot to virtual is a question of not whether we’ll be open or closed, but what are the contingency plans?”

A CPS spokesperson said in a Monday statement, “All of the test kits were delivered to schools hardest hit by the pandemic during the last week of school before break, including to both Englewood Stem and Bass Elementary Schools.”

“However, there could be instances where students did not take them home, or may have been absent the last few days of school and missed the distribution,” the spokesperson said.

