Chicago Schools giving COVID test kits to hard-hit areas

CHICAGO — The Chicago Public Schools will distribute about 150,000 take-home COVID-19 test kits Friday to 309 schools in communities hit hard by the pandemic, the district announced.
"In Chicago, we are in a wicked post-Thanksgiving COVID surge — 929 daily cases on average here in the city of Chicago. As the city goes, so goes CPS," Dr. Kenneth Fox, CPS' chief health officer, said at Wednesday's monthly Chicago Board of Education meeting. "When cases surge in the city, so, too, do they surge at CPS."
The district reported its highest weekly COVID-19 case count last week: 764 students and 246 adults. The district also reported its highest daily case count on Monday: 223 students and 59 adults. Last month CPS was recording about 300 to 400 total cases a week, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The schools picked to receive the in neighborhoods designated high risk for COVID-19 or are elementary schools in neighborhoods deemed medium risk, officials said. Families who receive the kits are encouraged to test students Dec. 28 to allow enough time to get results before students return from winter break Jan. 3. Students who test positive would be directed to isolate for 10 days from the testing date.
"I ask parents, I plead with parents: Please take advantage of this if your school is in one of these communities," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said. "Take advantage of this test, especially with all the gatherings" during the holidays.
Dramatic dashcam video captured the moment a semi-trailer lost control and was blown over on its side in hurricane-force wind gusts in Lincoln, Neb. 'Thankfully the driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured,' Nebraska State Patrol said.
Photos: Storm system sweeps across Midwest
Nebraska Weather
Ominous clouds approach from the west as viewed from Skyline Drive in Omaha on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Weather
Two people prepare to remove a large branch that fell on a house near Poplar and Third Streets in Yutan, Nebraska after a storm on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa Weather
Semi trucks roll along Interstate 80 near Dexter, Iowa, as a powerful windstorm makes its way into the state on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Iowa Weather
A semi truck rolls along Interstate 80 near Dexter, Iowa, as a powerful windstorm makes its way into the state on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Kansas Weather
The Hodgeman County Undersheriff confirmed these grain bins were blown away from a nearby farm into cornfield across Hwy 283 on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Jetmore, Kans.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Kansas Weather
The dust from heavy winds obscures the sun in Hodgeman County in Jetmore, Kans., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Colorado Weather
Members of the Colorado Springs Utilities Catamount crew remove a fallen tree that crushed a car driving westbound on Unitah Street in Colorado Springs, Colo., as wind gusts reached more than 100 mph in the Pikes Peak Region Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital.
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE VIA AP
Iowa Weather
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. A band of strong storms swept across much of the plains states on Wednesday, producing powerful wind gusts and tornadoes.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Kansas Weather
Visibility was less than a half mile in Jetmore, Kans., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Kansas Weather
Debris from nearby farm fields swirls around on Highway 400 between Mullinville, Kans., and Dodge City on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Colorado Weather
High winds toppled a semi-truck on I-25 in the southbound lane on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. There were over a dozen semi-trucks that were toppled on I-25 in the Pikes Peak region. A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colo., reported a 107 mph gust.
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE VIA AP
Iowa Weather
An Iowa State Patrol trooper works the scene of an overturned semi truck along the westbound shoulder of Interstate 80 near Anita, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, after a band of intense weather crossed through the area. A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Iowa Weather
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. A band of strong storms swept across much of the plains states on Wednesday, producing powerful wind gusts and tornadoes.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Nebraska Weather
Damage to a home near Ithaca, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
CHRIS DUNKER, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska Weather
A suspected tornado destroyed the garage on a Ithaca, Nebraska, farmstead, tossing the remnants onto the roof of a nearby home. Tornadoes, rare events in December in Nebraska, were reported from near Hastings, in northeast Nebraska near Columbus and north of Lincoln.
CHRIS DUNKER, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Iowa Weather
A fallen tree closed off Ricker Street near Hewitt Street on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, following storms that passed through the night before.
JEFF REINITZ, THE COURIER
Iowa Weather
Downed utility lines block a section of Black Hawk Street on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, following storms that passed through the night before.
JEFF REINITZ, THE COURIER
Iowa Weather
A home outside of Bayard, Iowa, is damaged following a band of intense weather that crossed the state on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!