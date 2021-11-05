Chicago school officials cancel classes to promote COVID-19 vaccination for students

Chicago Public Schools officials canceled classes next Friday in hopes that students will use the day off to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter sent out to parents and families Thursday.

The letter from CPS said schools will be closed Nov. 12 for “Vaccination Awareness Day” after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old earlier this week.

“This is incredible news, as now nearly all Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students are eligible to receive the vaccine — making our schools even safer teaching and learning environments for staff, students and families,” the letter said.

Jesse Sharkey, the Chicago Teachers Union president, said in a statement to union members that he welcomes the district’s acknowledgment of the importance for parents and families to vaccinate their children.

Having an additional paid day off is also a relief for educators and other school employees who have faced daily challenges in keeping students safe and secure during the continued pandemic, Sharkey’s letter said.

Sharkey said the decision is a good starting point, but the district needs to continue to address the needs of schools that were already struggling before the pandemic.

“Let’s make sure we continue to push CPS in the right direction in providing robust outreach, school-based vaccinations during flexible hours, and collaboration with families on engagement and incentives.,” Sharkey said.

“Give children socio-emotional support, healing spaces, and strong athletic, music and arts programs. And the mayor and her Department of Public Health must do more than the status quo in providing ease of access to vaccinations, which still has our eligible student population vaccination rate under 50 percent.

“The more that CPS, in partnership with our union, addresses the totality of safety and wellness, the more hope we provide our students, and their families and communities.”

