Chicago’s vaccine mandate survives 2 challenges

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration weathered two challenges to its vaccine mandate for city workers Friday: one in court and one in the City Council chambers.

Late Friday, a federal judge shot down an emergency request by Chicago firefighters, paramedics and other city workers to halt city and state vaccine mandates. That ruling came down hours after the City Council voted down a proposal from a group of aldermen to repeal the mandate and remove the power over such measures from the mayor.

The 130 plaintiffs named in the federal lawsuit, mostly Chicago firefighters and paramedics, had asked U.S. District Judge John Lee for a temporary restraining order that would halt the city’s requirement that all city workers report their vaccination status or risk being put on no-pay status.

The suit also challenges Pritzker’s statewide order requiring health care workers and certain other state employees to be fully vaccinated.

But in a written ruling read aloud in court Friday, Lee said the plaintiffs failed to show that the government orders were irrational or outrageous or violated any of the employees’ constitutional or religious rights.

Lee said the public’s interest in containing the spread of COVID-19 is “overpowering and compelling” and that he would not second-guess the science that the city and state have relied upon in fashioning their policies.

The judge also said he was “duty bound” to follow the recent appellate court ruling upholding Indiana University’s requirement that all on-campus students be vaccinated.

That ruling in August by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was pinned on a Supreme Court case from the early 1900s that found states could mandate residents be vaccinated for smallpox.

While plaintiffs’ attorney Jonathan Lubin had argued that the Supreme Court ruling was outdated, Lee said it was still the law of the land.

“This court cannot ignore the binding precedent of the Supreme Court because the plaintiff thinks it is antiquated,” he said.

Lee also noted that Lubin’s argument that the city’s policy was invalid because Lightfoot had imposed it unilaterally was rendered moot by Friday’s decision by the City Council to keep the vaccine policy in place.

That decision, by a 30-13 vote of the council, following an impassioned defense of the mandate by Lightfoot and a lengthy debate among aldermen, many concerned that the refusal by thousands of first responders to report their vaccine status was going to hurt public safety.

“I know, without a doubt ... the only way we can save lives and put this pandemic behind us is to get people vaccinated,” Lightfoot said. “This isn’t about whether or not we support the police or fire or first responders. Of course we do.”

The ordinance is really about power, an attempt to strip her of the ability to manage the workforce as the city’s executive, Lightfoot said. She likened the attempt to do so to the opposition Mayor Harold Washington faced from white aldermen opposed to his policies in the 1980s.

She called on aldermen to “stop the fearmongering” about the possibility of police manpower shortages. “That’s not true,” Lightfoot said.

Yet Southwest Side Ald. Marty Quinn, 13th, said that while he supports vaccines, he worries the mayor’s mandate is making his neighborhoods less safe because fewer police and paramedics are on the street.

”It reinforces my concern the vaccine mandate may have created a public safety blind spot,” Quinn said.

And Southwest Side Ald. Silvana Tabares, 23rd, argued the mayor’s rules fail to make sure workers’ health care records are secure, and said “no alderman knows” why Lightfoot has set the rules she has.

“We should be able to review, ask questions and vote” on the standards, Tabares said.

But Far South Side Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza, 10th, said a vaccine mandate keeps workers and residents safe. Putting discipline in the hands of aldermen would lead to chaos between the city and unions representing workers, she said.

“Are you willing to make City Council the final judge on every grievance or labor dispute that arises in the city? I’m not,” Sadlowski Garza said.

And South Side Ald. Roderick Sawyer, 6th, said the pandemic “is the No. 1 killer for us right now.” Police, firefighters and others city workers need to keep residents safe when they interact with the public, he said.

“Let’s trust the science, let’s make sure we get what’s necessary and get past this,” Sawyer said.

Lightfoot’s vaccine rule, which mandated all employees report their vaccine status by Oct. 15 and submit to twice-weekly testing if unvaccinated, has prompted an ugly public standoff between the mayor and Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

Cook County Judge Raymond Mitchell heard arguments Thursday on an FOP effort to force arbitration over the vaccine policy, and said he would rule by Monday.

Firefighters Union Local 2 President Jim Tracy on Thursday said the city had put about 14 paramedics and 12 firefighters on no-pay status for refusing to report their vaccine status. The loss of medics could lead to longer response times for Chicagoans who need the highest level of medical assistance, Tracy said.

A Fire Department spokesperson said no equipment had been taken out of service because of personnel issues.

Also Friday, Lightfoot emailed the City Council to tout the importance of the vaccine mandate. The mayor said 32 city departments are in 90% compliance with the reporting requirement, while Chicago police are up to 72% compliance and the Fire Department staff is at 87%.

In her letter, Lightfoot rebutted public safety concerns over a shortage of officers by noting that several cops who were put on no-pay status subsequently backed down. Only a small number of police have been sent home, Lightfoot said. There were 35 police officers in no-pay status but five have been taken off because they changed their minds and agreed to comply with the rule.

What Lightfoot didn’t mention is that the city has been slow to call workers in and put them on unpaid status, which has allowed the city to avoid staffing shortages as the standoff continues.

Lightfoot ended her letter with a plea about the importance of the vaccine.

“Every day in Chicago we still see people dying of this dreaded virus and overwhelmingly, the people who are sick in hospitals and clinging to life or worse, dying, are unvaccinated,” Lightfoot said.

After the vote, Tabares said she wants everyone to come together for a “fair policy” and called the meeting a “productive discussion.”

“I’m going to continue working,” she said.

Tabares also called for more transparency and said she wants to know how the city is picking who gets called in for discipline.

The federal lawsuit against the vaccine mandate continues even though the restraining order was denied. The plaintiffs are still seeking a preliminary injunction, and Lee, the judge in that case, told both sides to submit a brief laying out what the scope of discovery might look like.

