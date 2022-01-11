Chicago’s travel advisory includes all states, territories for 2nd week

All U.S. states remain on Chicago’s optional travel advisory for unvaccinated people for the second week in a row, officials said Tuesday.

Illinois is not on the list because the city does not want to restrict intrastate travel, but the other 49 states and four territories are all places where officials are strongly advising unvaccinated people take extra COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

The city’s list of warning spots had not been this long since February 2021, when every state and territory was again on the travel order, which was mandatory at the time.

“If you’re unvaccinated and you travel, you’re taking a huge health risk,” public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. “People are ending up in hospitals every day who didn’t think they’d ever be there — and nearly all of them are unvaccinated. People are dying every day — and overwhelmingly they are unvaccinated.”

Under the city’s latest guidance, unvaccinated travelers from areas listed on the advisory should get tested one to three days before departure. When they return to the city, they should get a PCR test three to five days after travel and quarantine for five days — even if they test negative.

States get on the travel advisory when they report at least 15 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. The nation is averaging 203 daily cases per 100,000 residents, while that metric is 227 in Illinois and 177 in Chicago.

Other citywide data show Chicago is averaging 4,793 daily cases and a 18.9% positivity rate, both down from the previous week. But the caseload remains at the highest levels since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations and deaths are up at 187 and 17, respectively, which Arwady attributed to the latest omicron wave catching up to the health care system.

