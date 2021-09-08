 Skip to main content
Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory now covers all states outside Illinois

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said a new variant of the coronavirus was being monitored but was not yet a threat.

Vermont, the final state that was part of Chicago’s travel advisory, was added to the list Wednesday, putting the entire U.S. under the city’s guidance for stemming the transmission of COVID-19.

Besides Illinois, all U.S. states and territories . are now subject to the advisory, under which unvaccinated travelers returning from those areas to Chicago must quarantine for a week, according to a Wednesday press release from the Chicago Department of Public Health. States get on the list by surpassing 15 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, but Illinois is not subject to the advisory because the city does not want to restrict intrastate travel.

“As a reminder, given the current surge across the country, unvaccinated Chicagoans should not travel right now if at all possible,” public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. “Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to decrease your risk for COVID-19.”

Traveling

Air travelers line up to board an American Airlines flight to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at O'Hare International Airport on March 11, 2021.

New Hampshire, Connecticut and Washington, D.C., have fallen below the 15 daily cases benchmark and could be removed from the list as soon as next week.

As of last week, the most updated guidance from the city recommended unvaccinated people get tested one to three days before leaving for their trip. Upon return, they should get a COVID-19 test three to five days as well as quarantine for seven days. If they choose not to get tested, they should quarantine for 10 days.

Chicago itself is seeing about 16.5 daily cases per 100,000 residents. Most recently, city data was showing an average of 446 daily cases and a positivity rate of 3.8%.

