Chicago’s COVID-19 advisory adds 1 state, removes 3

Arkansas rejoined Chicago’s travel advisory that lists places in the U.S. where unvaccinated people should take extra COVID-19 precautions when visiting, officials said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee came off the list of areas where travelers who are not fully vaccinated are asked to quarantine upon return to Chicago and to take COVID-19 tests before and after the trip, the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a news release. That makes a total 38 states and one territory on the travel advisory.

The other states and territories not subject to the advisory are Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, D.C., and the Virgin Islands.

“Right now, for unvaccinated people, traveling over Thanksgiving is a risky move, especially if you plan to visit other Midwest or Upper Midwest states, where the daily case rates have not been going down,” public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. “Fully vaccinated people are at a much lower risk of serious COVID-related health problems, but all of us should be careful over the coming weeks — even more so if you plan to be among crowds or at large family gatherings.”

The most updated guidance from the city advised that unvaccinated people get tested one to three days before leaving for their trip. Upon return, they should get a COVID-19 test within three to five days as well as quarantine for seven days. If they choose not to get tested, they should quarantine for 10 days.

States get on the travel advisory, which is no longer mandatory, if they average at least 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.

Illinois — which is not subject to the list because authorities don’t want to restrict intrastate travel — is at 25.5 daily cases per 100,000 residents, an increase from the week before. Chicago is at 16.1 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Other city stats on COVID-19 include an average of 445 new cases per day and a 2.5% positivity rate, both an increase from the prior week.

