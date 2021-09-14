Chicago removes Connecticut and Washington, D.C., from COVID-19 travel advisory

A week after warning unvaccinated travelers to avoid any state outside of Illinois, Chicago officials on Tuesday removed Connecticut and Washington, D.C., from the city’s travel advisory.

That means there are 48 states and three territories left on the list of “orange” areas in the U.S. where the city is recommending unvaccinated travelers follow additional COVID-19 mitigation tactics, Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said on Facebook Live. Those recommendations include a one-week quarantine after returning to the city, although Arwady continued to urge unvaccinated people to avoid the states on the travel advisory altogether.

“It’s nice to see a little bit of progress,” Arwady said. “Reminder that if you are unvaccinated, we’re advising against travel to any orange state.”

States get on the list by surpassing 15 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, but Illinois is not subject to the advisory because the city does not want to restrict intrastate travel.

The most updated guidance from the city advised unvaccinated people get tested one to three days before leaving for their trip. Upon return, they should get a COVID-19 test three to five days as well as quarantine for seven days. If they choose not to get tested, they should quarantine for 10 days.

Last week, the city said New Hampshire could also leave the travel list this week but the state ended up seeing a rise in daily case rates. California, Puerto Rico and Vermont could be removed from the advisory next week if they keep their numbers down.

Chicago itself is seeing about 16 daily cases per 100,000 residents. Most recently, city data was showing an average of 433 daily cases and a positivity rate of 3.7%, both down from the previous week.

