Chicago removes California and Puerto Rico from travel advisory

CHICAGO — Connecticut and Washington, D.C., were added back to Chicago’s travel advisory Tuesday after one week of being off the list.

Meanwhile, California and Puerto Rico were taken off the list, keeping the total at 48 states and three territories from which Chicago health officials are advising unvaccinated travelers to take extra COVID-19 precautions. Those recommendations include a one-week quarantine after returning to the city, although the city continues to urge people who want to travel to just get vaccinated.

States get on the list by surpassing 15 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, but Illinois is not subject to the advisory because the city does not want to restrict intrastate travel.

The most updated guidance from the city advised unvaccinated people get tested one to three days before leaving for their trip. Upon return, they should get a COVID-19 test three to five days as well as quarantine for seven days. If they choose not to get tested, they should quarantine for 10 days.

Chicago itself is seeing about 15.3 daily cases per 100,000 residents. Most recently, city data was showing an average of 414 daily cases and a positivity rate of 3%, both down from the previous week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0