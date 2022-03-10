Chicago Public Schools’ vaccine mandate challenged in court by employees

CHICAGO - A small group of Chicago Public Schools employees is asking a judge to stop the district from enforcing its policy requiring staff members receive the COVID-19 vaccination or undergo weekly testing.

“The Plaintiffs are suffering continuing harm in that each is being subjected to an unlawful vaccination or testing policy without being provided their statutorily protected rights of due process of law,” read the paperwork downstate attorney Tom DeVore submitted Thursday to Sangamon County court.

According to the filing, two of DeVore’s six CPS clients were told to submit proof of vaccination or test by Friday or risk being placed on a non-disciplinary administrative leave of absence without pay starting Monday. CPS representatives did not immediately return Tribune request for comment on DeVore’s request for a temporary restraining order.

CPS announced an employee vaccine mandate in August, with exceptions for staff members who qualified for a medical or religious exemption. The district later relaxed those rules, but said partially vaccinated and unvaccinated staff members had to test weekly.

The district says more than 91% of its staff is fully vaccinated. About 8% of employees, some 3,800 staff members, are required to test weekly, according to CPS data.

Thursday’s filing is the latest in DeVore’s fight with CPS over policies such as universal masking and quarantine for unvaccinated people who come in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez cited legal pressure as one reason why the district this week announced it will make masks optional for students and staff starting Monday.

