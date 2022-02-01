Chicago Public Schools sees jump in students registered for COVID-19 testing

More than 91,000 students have registered for Chicago Public Schools’ free, weekly COVID-19 testing program, officials said Tuesday, but there are still about 50 schools that have not received enough sign-ups from unvaccinated students.

“Over 90% of our schools have the minimum 10% of unvaccinated students (signed up) for testing, so we’re not going to stop until we get that number to all 100% of our schools,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said Tuesday at a COVID-19 news conference.

As part of the safety deal CPS reached with the Chicago Teachers Union last month, the district and the union agreed to work together to persuade more students to sign up for the in-school testing program. Around 41,000 students had registered for the testing by the end of December, when the omicron variant was starting to make its presence known in Chicago.

The testing news comes as CPS has reported a drop in COVID-19 cases among students and staff and relaxed its quarantine and isolation rules. The new policy, which aligns with guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allows students to return to classrooms after five days if they are not experiencing symptoms.

Before Tuesday, students were directed to spend 10 days in isolation because they tested positive for the virus or in quarantine because they were not fully vaccinated and they encountered an infected person.

About 11,800 CPS students and 400 adults were in quarantine or isolation as of Monday evening, according to online CPS data. There are about 330,000 students enrolled in CPS, the nation’s third-largest district. The district’s online COVID-19 data does not include charter school information.

