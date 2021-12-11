Chicago Public Schools see spike in COVID cases, with 10,000 students in quarantine

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools saw the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in students this week, according to district data.

CPS reported about 600 student cases this week through Thursday. Ten thousand students were in quarantine or isolation as of Thursday evening, the most since late September, when the district started providing data this way.

The district reported 493 student cases last week, up from 253 student cases the prior week, according to CPS data. The number of CPS adult cases has slowly risen since late November. About 170 cases were logged Sunday through Thursday. Nearly 175 adult cases were reported last week.

A CPS spokesperson said late Friday officials “remain vigilant” about testing and enforcing health protocols like masking and social distancing. The district noted if everyone got fully vaccinated, no one would be required to quarantine.

The CPS spike mirrors an uptick in cases in Chicago and across Illinois. The state recorded an average of more than 7,000 new cases each day this week. In comparison, Illinois didn’t see an average higher than 4,500 cases a day during the late-summer surge and at one point this summer was down to averaging just above 200 new cases a day. The last time Illinois averaged more than 7,000 new cases a day was just before Christmas last year.

The city of Chicago, while seeing a rise, still has the lowest rate of any of Illinois’ 11 regions, at around 330 per 100,000 residents. That rate is still triple what it was in late October.

Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady told aldermen Thursday that school-age kids are making up a higher percentage of cases recently, which is not a surprise. “The biggest reason for it is testing. We are testing at schools across the city, across CPS, you name it,” Arwady said while giving a COVID-19 update to the City Council Health Committee.

Children are also least likely to be vaccinated, making it more likely they will pick up the virus, usually from someone else in their home, Arwady said. Schools still aren’t significant settings for outbreaks, she said.

“We are not seeing, in any way, cases in schools at rates any different than we would expect them to be, based on what we’re seeing in the community. So when you see the rates in the community go up, you’ll see rates in schools go up. When you see rates in the community go down, you’ll see rates in schools go down,” Arwady said.

There have only been about 40 instances of transmission within schools in CPS this school year, Arwady said. “That is not nothing, but it is very low in comparison to the number of students and the situations that we’re discussing,” she said.

CPS representatives told the Tribune this week the district and the Chicago Department of Public Health “found no evidence of widespread or unchecked in-school transmission” at Andrew Carnegie Elementary School on the South Side.

A fully vaccinated Carnegie special education classroom assistant, jonL Bush, died Nov. 26 from coronavirus, with obesity and hypertension listed as secondary causes, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A vigil for Bush, 44, was held Thursday outside the Woodlawn school.

CPS is reporting 12 COVID-19 cases at Carnegie this month, with just over 100 of the school’s 500 students in quarantine or isolation this week.

Carnegie workers called on CPS to provide a “specific and reliable cleaning” schedule and more COVID-19 testing opportunities. In a Thursday letter to Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey, a CPS official said the district plans to hire a part-time custodian to supplement the three custodians that serve the school. Additional cleaning was performed last weekend, the district said.

COVID-19 tests are said to be administered weekly at each of the 500-plus district-run schools — including Carnegie — under a program that’s mandatory for unvaccinated staff members and voluntary for students.

About 26,000 tests were administered last week through the program, with 1% testing positive, the most of this school year. CPS said Carnegie received additional testing this month through Lurie Children’s Hospital as part of a grant from the Walder Foundation in addition to the weekly testing.

CPS promised to provide at-home test kits for all unvaccinated Carnegie students next week.

Districtwide, about half of CPS students age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while nearly 13% of students ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose, according to district data provided Tuesday. Nearly 91% of CPS employees are fully vaccinated, CPS said.

Some 330,000 students are enrolled across CPS in district-run, charter and contract schools. The district’s online COVID-19 case tracker only includes data from the 500-plus district-run schools.

About 4,000 student cases and 1,200 adult cases have been reported at CPS this school year.

The teachers union has been calling for a metric for when a school or the district should shift to remote learning. In its letter to the union, CPS said it is exploring health metrics with Chicago’s health department and continuing to review when an operational pause is needed at a school, given that particular school’s circumstances.

When a positive case is detected in a classroom, district contact tracers direct unvaccinated students and staff members who came in close contact with the infected person to quarantine for 10 days.

The number of students in isolation because they tested positive, or in quarantine because they came in contact with someone who did, continued to rise this week. Ten thousand students were in quarantine Thursday, up from about 9,300 on Wednesday, according to CPS numbers.

School ended last week with nearly 7,500 students in quarantine.

The district recently began piloting a test-to-stay program at an elementary school that’s described as having a high vaccination rate. The pilot allows unvaccinated students to stay out of quarantine by testing negative for COVID-19 every other day over a seven-day period.

Four unvaccinated students in the same class are participating in the pilot, CPS family nurse practitioner Allie Sontag said Tuesday during a question-and-answer session with Arwady.

“This is a first step,” Sontag said.

