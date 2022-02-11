Chicago Public Schools’ new year to start before Labor Day again next fall

Chicago Public Schools hasn’t said when school will end this year in the wake of last month’s labor stoppage, but the district is already looking to set its calendar for the fall.

CPS is eyeing two calendar options for the 2022-2023 school year and is asking parents to participate in a survey by 5 p.m. Feb. 18. The district plans to present a recommendation to its board for a vote at the March 23 meeting. Both options have students starting school before Labor Day and receiving no instruction the week of Thanksgiving.

The first proposal, which mirrors this year’s calendar, calls for school to start Aug. 29 and end June 14, a Wednesday. Students would complete their first semester in January 2023, after winter break.

The second proposal, which is inspired by suburban districts and colleges, features an Aug. 22 start date and June 7 end date. Students would complete their first semester before the two-week winter break began in late December.

CPS typically started the school year the Tuesday after Labor Day, but began this school year in late August. It marked a return to full-time, in-person learning for the district, the nation’s third largest, with 330,000 students.

The virus has upended in-person instruction for thousands of staff members and tens of thousands of students who have had to isolate because they contracted COVID-19 or quarantine because they came in close contact with someone who had.

A citywide surge in cases around the winter holidays prompted the Chicago Teachers Union to vote to refuse in-person work in early January. The district canceled five days of classes amid the strife with the union and has not announced if those days will be made up. Classes have been scheduled to end June 14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0