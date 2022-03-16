Chicago Public Schools’ mask-optional rule survives initial challenge by teachers union

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools’ decision to lift its mask mandate has survived an initial challenge by the Chicago Teachers Union.

The mask-optional rule will remain in place after a state labor board on Wednesday morning refused a request by the union to seek an injunction in court. The Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board voted 3-2 to deny the union immediate action, but CTU is still pursuing its complaint that CPS’ decision to go mask optional on Monday violated its COVID-19 safety agreement.

A hearing in the matter has been set for June, around the time the school year will end. There was discussion Wednesday among the board members that the hearing may be moved up to April if schedules allow. That news provided little solace to CTU’s attorneys, who pointed to a lengthy administrative law process.

“There’s no possible way this case could be decided before the school year ends,” CTU general counsel Robert Bloch said after the vote.

“Which underscores the necessity of injunctive relief and the irreparable harm that will result, both in possible risk to staff and student safety and to the purposes of” labor law, CTU deputy general counsel Thad Goodchild said.

The union issued a statement after the vote, saying it will “continue to stand up for maximum safety in Chicago’s public schools and communities.” CTU said it will next take the matter and several other unfair labor complaints it’s filed before an administrative law judge.

“Despite disregard for the collective bargaining process from Mayor (Lori) Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools, our rank-and-file members remain committed to serving students and families safely, and fighting for essential pandemic safety mitigations around vaccinations, contact tracing and COVID-19 testing,” the union statement said.

In a statement, CPS representatives applauded the board’s decision and reiterated that CPS was one of the last large school districts to adopt a mask-optional policy as it continued to “follow the science.”

“We are pleased that we can retain our authority to uphold this policy based on health data, which currently lists Chicago in the low-risk category, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a districtwide positivity rate of 0.085%,” the statement said. “We will continue to engage with the Chicago Teachers Union, our parents, families and our community on health and safety issues.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, Ellen Strizak — general counsel for the labor relations board — recommended members of the panel deny the union’s request to take the “extraordinary measure that the board seldom takes.”

“This does not in any way mean that the board would be deciding the case and who did right and who did wrong, whichever way it votes on this today. It’s simply whether to take it to the circuit court,” Strizak said.

The board did not hear oral arguments from attorneys for CTU or CPS and did not allow for public comment before the vote. Steven Grossman was one of two board members to side with the union.

“Based on the briefs filed by the two sides and the documents attached in support, which we received (Tuesday) around 11 a.m., I have to say that the evidence seems overwhelming, virtually undisputed, that the Board of Education may have violated the act by failing to bargain in good faith when it unilaterally ended the mask mandate that was a key component of the recently signed 2022 COVID safety agreement,” Grossman said.

CTU and CPS reached a safety agreement in January after union members refused to work in person amid the omicron surge in COVID-19 cases. The deal, which contains a universal masking provision, is set to expire in August.

As recently as Feb. 23, the Chicago Board of Education reaffirmed the district’s intentions to remain masked “for the time being,” citing a student vaccination rate “significantly below that of the city.” The board approved a resolution to that effect that day, though it also restated CPS CEO Pedro Martinez’s authority to change district COVID-19 rules in consultation with public health officials “and other stakeholders.”

CPS announced last week that it would end required masking on March 14, citing declining case numbers and pressure from litigation challenging coronavirus mitigation measures in Illinois schools. CTU filed its unfair labor practice charge with the state labor board shortly thereafter.

