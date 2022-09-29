 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Chicago Public Schools lose 8,300 students in 11th year of enrollment declines

  • 0
US-NEWS-CPS-LOSES-ANOTHER-8300-STUDENTS-1-TB.jpg

Students get dropped off for classes at Brighton Park Elementary School in Chicago on Sept. 19, 2022.

 Antonio Perez, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools appears to have lost its title as the nation’s third-largest school district, with enrollment falling for the 11th consecutive year, according to data released Wednesday.

CPS is reporting enrollment of 322,106 students, down 2.5% from 330,411 students the last school year. A decade ago, there were about 403,000 CPS students. The district noted 20,000 fewer students — about 10% — in district-run elementary schools compared with two years ago, while enrollment in district-run and charter high schools has remained steady.

“Our enrollment numbers reflect many changes, including declining birthrates, but they also present us with an opportunity to review our practices and to ensure that we’re providing the best programming and services to our students,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said at Wednesday’s monthly Chicago Board of Education meeting.

Funding of CPS schools is partially based on per-student enrollment. Numbers from this year will be used to determine school budgets for next year. The district’s overall budget for this year is $9.4 billion, up from $9.3 billion last year, despite declining enrollment.

Both budgets were backed by hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money that is due to expire in fall 2024.

The district said more students dropped out or did not arrive to school as expected compared with last year. CPS leaders said Wednesday that home visits and interventions at the school level are some of the tools the district uses to stop kids from dropping out.

CPS data also shows fewer students transferred to a school outside of Chicago or to a Chicago private school versus last year, and fewer students left the district to be home-schooled this year. That decrease may be tied to some parents having wanted to keep their kids at home because of the coronavirus last year, CPS’ first year of full-time, in-person learning during the pandemic. This year, CPS relaxed the requirements for entry into its virtual academy.

“This data ... is more of a return to the patterns we saw before the pandemic,” said Sara Kempner, executive director of enterprise data strategy for CPS. “The past two years have seen dramatic swings in the reasons why students are leaving the district. But in reviewing this year’s data we are seeing trends more in line with what we saw in school year 2018 and school year 2019.”

Public school enrollment has been declining across the country, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida, however, is reporting an increase of about 4,800 students from last year, to 324,961 students as of Sept. 1, now making it the nation’s third-largest district behind New York and Los Angeles, respectively, based on a Tribune review of enrollment data.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, meanwhile, expects enrollment to “hold fairly steady” across its 155 schools compared with last year, according to archdiocese spokeswoman Susan Thomas. She noted new students continue to enroll, and the numbers are not final yet.

CPS enrollment is recorded on the 20th day of school, which began a week earlier than usual this year for the earliest school start in recent history. Nevertheless, CPS said the first-day attendance rate ticked up slightly this year to 93%. The four-week attendance rate is just under 92%, up a percentage point from a year ago, according to district data.

The figures cover more than 600 schools, which include district-run, charter and contract schools.

Illinois takes Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court

The racial makeup of the district has not changed much over the last few years, with nearly 47% of students identifying as Latino, nearly 36% Black, 11% white and 4% Asian.

The district noted the community areas that recorded the largest enrollment decreases over the last four years are West Elsdon on the Southwest Side, a decline of a third; West Garfield Park on the West Side, at 32%; and Auburn Gresham on the South Side, 29%. The community areas that saw the largest increases are Clearing on the Southwest Side, at 38%, which CPS attributes to the new facility for John Hancock College Prep; Chatham on the South Side at 16%; and the area near O’Hare International Airport at 12%.

From last year to this year, CPS saw gains in the number of 3-year-old preschoolers and 4-year-old pre-kindergarteners enrolled, while the elementary school declines are most notable in fifth and seventh grades.

Board member Elizabeth Todd-Breland warned the district that a comprehensive plan is needed to stem further enrollment losses.

“This continues to be the major issue for our district,” Todd-Breland said.

The enrollment numbers were announced as the Chicago Teachers Union released its equity study calling for each school to have a nurse, social worker, librarian, art and music educators, robust athletics programs, a transformative curriculum and trauma support.

“Join us in partnership, working together with the shared commitment to support the students and families. We can bring this school district what we have long been denied, real equity for every child, particularly Black and brown schoolchildren who continue to be denied the basic equity they deserve and desperately need,” Christel Williams-Hayes, CTU’s recording secretary, told the board Wednesday.

U.S. health officials say 4.4 million Americans have rolled up their sleeves for the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count Thursday as public health experts bemoaned President Joe Biden's recent remark that "the pandemic is over."The White House said more than 5 million people received the new boosters by its own estimate that accounts for reporting lags in states.Health experts said it is too early to predict whether demand would match up with the 171 million doses of the new boosters the U.S. ordered for the fall."No one would go looking at our flu shot uptake at this point and be like, 'Oh, what a disaster,'" said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "If we start to see a large uptick in cases, I think we're going to see a lot of people getting the (new COVID) vaccine."SEE MORE: Doctors Are Still Hunting For The Cause Of Long COVID Brain FogA temporary shortage of Moderna vaccine caused some pharmacies to cancel appointments while encouraging people to reschedule for a Pfizer vaccine. The issue was expected to resolve as government regulators wrapped up an inspection and cleared batches of vaccine doses for distribution."I do expect this to pick up in the weeks ahead," said White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. "We've been thinking and talking about this as an annual vaccine like the flu vaccine. Flu vaccine season picks up in late September and early October. We're just getting our education campaign going. So we expect to see, despite the fact that this was a strong start, we actually expect this to ramp up stronger."Some Americans who plan to get the shot, designed to target the most common Omicron strains, said they are waiting because they either had COVID-19 recently or another booster. They are following public health advice to wait several months to get the full benefit of their existing virus-fighting antibodies.Others are scheduling shots closer to holiday gatherings and winter months when respiratory viruses spread more easily.Retired hospital chaplain Jeanie Murphy, 69, of Shawnee, Kansas, plans to get the new booster in a couple of weeks after she has some minor knee surgery. Interest is high among her neighbors from what she sees on the Nextdoor app."There's quite a bit of discussion happening among people who are ready to make appointments," Murphy said. "I found that encouraging. For every one naysayer there will be 10 or 12 people who jump in and say, 'You're crazy. You just need to go get the shot.'"SEE MORE: Study: Pfizer COVID Treatment Pill Showed No Benefit To Younger AdultsPresident Biden later acknowledged criticism of his remark about the pandemic being over and clarified the pandemic is "not where it was." The initial comment didn't bother Murphy. She believes the disease has entered a steady state when "we'll get COVID shots in the fall the same as we do flu shots."Experts hope she's right, but are waiting to see what levels of infection winter brings. The summer ebb in case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths may be followed by another surge, Dowdy said.Dr. Anthony Fauci, asked Thursday by a panel of biodefense experts what still keeps him up at night, noted that half of vaccinated Americans never got an initial booster dose."We have a vulnerability in our population that will continue to have us in a mode of potential disruption of our social order," Fauci said. "I think that we have to do better as a nation."Some Americans who got the new shots said they are excited about the idea of targeting the vaccine to the variants circulating now."Give me all the science you can," said Jeff Westling, 30, an attorney in Washington, D.C., who got the new booster and a flu shot on Tuesday, one in each arm. He participates in the combat sport jujitsu, so wants to protect himself from infections that may come with close contact. "I have no issue trusting folks whose job it is to look at the evidence."Meanwhile, President Biden's pronouncement in a "60 Minutes" interview broadcast Sunday echoed through social media."We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over," President Biden said while walking through the Detroit auto show. "If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing."By Wednesday on Facebook, when a Kansas health department posted where residents could find the new booster shots, the first commenter remarked snidely:"But Biden says the pandemic is over."The president's statement, despite his attempts to clarify it, adds to public confusion, said Josh Michaud, associate director
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris visits DMZ after North Korea missile launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News