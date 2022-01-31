Chicago program to provide education, employment for adults with disabilities

CHICAGO - A group of city leaders will lead a pilot effort to help create more pathways for young adults with developmental disabilities, officials announced.

Several individuals and organizations are coming together in support of Chicago residents who, upon turning 22, no longer are eligible for special education transition services, to help expand their educational, employment and enrichment opportunities, according to a news release. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Ald. Matt O’Shea, 19th, City Colleges of Chicago, the Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center and the Special Olympics Chicago-Special Children’s Charities are among its backers.

The initiative is called the After 22 Project and it will be recognized as a comprehensive transition program aimed at connecting participants with postsecondary programs — including flexible learning opportunities, leadership development, and job skills training. Students also can participate in special recreation, internship and job opportunities.

“Far too often, people with disabilities fall through the cracks in our system and are left without access to opportunities to achieve upward mobility,” Lightfoot said. “With the After 22 Project, we will be able to create the social safety net they deserve as well as move Chicago one step closer to become the most accessible city in the country.”

Daley College will provide support to students through its Occupational, Life, and Academic Skills program.

The college will work with students to gauge their interest in order to craft a plan based on interest and skill level. Without the program, students have had to wait an average of seven years to access funding for such services after reaching age 22, according to the news release.

Rebecca Clark, president and CEO at Anixter Center — an organization that provides day services for adults with developmental disabilities — said she believes the After 22 program will change the lives of the people it serves at the center for years to come.

“After 22 is the missing piece that equalizes the pathway for young adults with developmental disabilities to access college and thrive,” Clark said. “This historic step bridges the gap, creating opportunities for students to secure meaningful work, and positively engage in, and contribute to their communities.”

During the first year, the program will serve as many as 20 students through noncredit job skill development courses. Daley College and Anixter Center team members will join forces to create customized educational plans to bolster communication strategies, self-advocacy skills, professionalism and to offer help navigating institutions, among other workplace skills.

Students can practice applying these skills at the food pantry, professional clothing closet, and other service areas around the Daley campus.

Daley College President Janine Janosky will lead the After 22 program at City Colleges of Chicago.

“One of the greatest strengths of Daley City College is our students’ diversity,” Janosky said. “We welcome all students and look forward to the vibrancy these new students will bring to our campus life.”

Daley College and the Anixter Center will build an advisory council comprised of business leaders, students, parents, faculty and special education experts and advocates who will provide guidance on program development, expanding external connections and funding sources, according to the release.

The Anixter Center will match 10 participants with jobs or internships at a community employer who will provide support to ensure success and retention. The aim is to weave together public and private partnerships so students can have a meaningful experience.

In the long term, Daley College will develop a certificate program for students with disabilities. Having the program will satisfy one of the larger goals for City Colleges to provide more expansive access to education for the community.

Carolyn Daley, president of the Board of Directors of Special Olympics Chicago–Special Children’s Charities, said the organization looks forward to its partnership with Anixter and City Colleges of Chicago.

“The After 22 program opens new doors of opportunity for our athletes by empowering them with continuing education, important life and job skills, and a readiness for the future,” Daley said. “It is my hope that the After 22 program is an incredible success, and continues to grow throughout the years to come.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0