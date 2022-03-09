Chicago Pride Parade and Fest will be back in June

CHICAGO - Both the Chicago Pride Parade and Pride Fest will be back in person this June, according to organizers Wednesday.

The popular Pride Parade will be Sunday, June 26, beginning at noon at the corner of Montrose Avenue and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood, and will follow its usual route and end at the corner of Diversey and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park.

Additionally, Chicago Pride Fest, the annual street festival put on by the Northalsted Business Alliance, will be back for summer 2022 in its traditional time slot the weekend before the parade. According to Northalsted, the fest will be June 17-19 on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace Street. Music acts and other presenters on the three stages are yet to be announced. (Rain or shine; hours are 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $15 suggested donation; all ages; more at northalsted.com/pridefest.)

Both events are part of wider calendar of events for Pride Month celebrating Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community.

Pride in the Park, the annual outdoor music festival held in Chicago’s Grant Park, will be June 26-26, presented by Dreambrite Presents. The full schedule and music acts are yet to be announced; according to the event website, tickets will be on sale soon; more at prideparkchi.com.

The parade has a particular reason the celebrate, it’s back this June after taking 2020 and 2021 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic; last year’s Pride Fest was delayed to early October with the parade ultimately canceled.

As reported Wednesday in GoPride, this year’s parade will be the first solely organized by Tim Frye of PRIDEChicago, after his husband Richard Pfeiffer died in October 2019 at age 70. Pfeiffer had coordinated the event since 1974. The 2022 parade will be dedicated in his honor.

Organizers say events are dependent on COVID-19 conditions in Illinois, as well as state and local protocols.

