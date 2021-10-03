Chicago Pride Fest wraps up, but without a parade this year due to COVID-19

CHICAGO - Miss Foozie was not about to let it rain on her pet pride parade.

The third day of Chicago’s Pride Fest in Northalsted kicked off with a healthy downpour Sunday morning before giving way to clearer skies. Miss Foozie, a Chicago-based character artist and the host of Pride Fest’s pet parade, took it all in stride.

Before the parade began, its musical accompaniment kicked off with “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” which gave way to other precipitation-inspired classics like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie.”

“To me, pride means family and love. Those are the most important parts, to me,” Miss Foozie said in pre-parade interview with the Tribune.

Simone Brazzini, 22, and Leah Geisler, 21, of Logan Square, came to Pride Fest with their dog, Teddy, who was set to walk down North Halsted Street in the pet parade.

Geisler said one of her favorite things about Pride was “just us being able to hold hands and feel comfortable.”

“Pride means self-love and outward appreciation,” Brazzini added.

Sunday would’ve been the day of Chicago’s Pride Parade, which was canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We felt that for the safety of both the people in the parade, and really the hundreds of thousands of people who crowd together to watch the parade, it was better if we postponed it, let’s say, until next June,” parade coordinator Tim Frye told the Tribune when the decision was announced Sept. 1.

Jim Kuderko, 65, flew to Chicago from his home in Fairfax, Virginia, for the city’s Pride festivities. Kuderko lived in Willowbrook before he moved away in 1993, he said.

Kuderko said his favorite part of Pride would’ve been the Pride Parade, though he hadn’t been aware it was canceled until Sunday morning.

It was still nice to be in town at fest time, Kuderko said: “It’s a good feeling, it’s a comfortable feeling. ... Everyone here is just themselves, and can be themselves, and that’s an important thing.”

Leslie Givens was at the fest volunteering with the South Side Help Center, which was offering rapid HIV testing. Givens said it was important to make sure people were aware there were resources for them available on the South Side. Beyond HIV testing, the Help Center offers a host of services including youth mentorship and mental health counseling.

In the afternoon, the Chicago Pride Brigade performed a dance and cheer routine to raise money for Chicago House, an organization that supports individuals and families affected by HIV. About 1 p.m., drag show host Gina Belle took to the stage to welcome the first drag performers of the day. Additional drag shows were scheduled throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.

“Raise your hand and scream if you’re straight,” Belle directed the crowd, to scattered cheering. “Wow, when did you guys choose to be straight?” she laughed.

“We love our straight allies,” Belle added. “That’s what’s so wonderful about a festival like this, is we can all come together. We’re just people, we’re just humans, and we’re having a great time celebrating being alive.”

This is the first Pride Fest since the local chamber organization dropped its use of Boystown as the North Side neighborhood’s moniker in favor of the more gender-inclusive Northalsted.

