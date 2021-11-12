Chicago police leader resigned over ‘inability’ of department brass ‘to even feign interest’ in reform

A Chicago police leader who worked to implement the department’s federal consent decree sent a resignation letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot this summer alleging that CPD’s top leadership failed “to even feign interest in pursuing reform in a meaningful manner.”

Then the official alleged that Chicago police retaliated against him for raising concerns about the department’s progress complying with court-ordered reforms.

Chad Williams, the former civilian commanding officer of the department’s audit division, wrote Lightfoot in August to say he had been proud to lead the unit but had become disillusioned and was leaving.

“Unfortunately, my disappointment with the inability of this department’s top leadership to even feign interest in pursuing reform in a meaningful manner has made it impossible for me to remain involved,” Williams wrote in the email, obtained by the Tribune via a public records request. “Even more unfortunate is that my experience is far from unique. Many well-meaning and talented civilians have signed up to help improve the nation’s (second largest) police department, only to find themselves steadily thwarted by its perverse incentive structures until they inevitably depart due to demoralization.”

Lightfoot and police officials declined to address his allegation that officials retaliated against him for raising concerns on his way out but disputed his criticism of the consent decree’s implementation.

Asked about Williams’ emailed criticism, Lightfoot’s office said in a statement it doesn’t comment on “routine personnel matters within the Chicago Police Department” and took an apparent swipe at critics.

“As everyone is aware, the Police Department is under a consent decree which results in significant oversight and scrutiny of virtually every aspect of its policy, programming and operations. The department itself also has many internal oversight mechanisms in place,” the statement said. “Despite the opinions of any one person, real, tangible, and meaningful reform is happening. That would not be possible without the full commitment and involvement of the senior leadership of the department.”

Williams, who joined CPD in 2018 after nearly a decade working for the federal government, declined to comment.

The consent decree is a court order aimed at overhauling policy, training and discipline in a department with a decadeslong record of misconduct and excessive force against minorities. The consent decree includes provisions ranging from broad philosophical dictates about respecting the sanctity of life to specific policy tweaks such as a requirement that the department make rules about searching people wearing garments with religious significance.

Lightfoot ran for mayor as a police reform advocate and vowed during the campaign that she would ensure “full and swift compliance” with the court order, though her administration has been criticized repeatedly by activists for failing to meet deadlines set by a court-appointed monitor and ensure true reform.

Williams’ email demonstrates that the concern has also been shared internally.

The mayor and police Superintendent David Brown often speak about the importance of the consent decree, which they say is critical for restoring trust in police by Chicago residents, especially Black and brown citizens.

Williams challenged the department’s progress, however, writing in the email, “Reality is at odds with public pronouncements that the consent decree is ‘a floor, not a ceiling’ and the rank-and-file deserve better.”

Lightfoot forwarded Williams’s email to chief of staff Sybil Madison, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety John O’Malley and office of violence prevention head Norman Livingston Kerr.

“Let’s discuss,” Lightfoot wrote.

She also forwarded it to Brown with an “FYI.”

In the email, which noted Aug. 10 as his last day in the office, Williams said he spent three years “attempting to convince senior leadership” that it’s important to understand the effect each policy change has on the department’s training portfolio and “plan for data collection to allow for reliable assessments of compliance.”

He accused the department’s leaders of employing a strategy aimed at superficial compliance to get more favorable reviews in the media.

“Despite my efforts, both the office of the superintendent and the office of constitutional policing & reform continue to insist upon employing a ‘check the boxes’ strategy that focuses on getting credit for ‘preliminary compliance’ based primarily on policy edits that lack operational considerations,” Williams said. “Over time, the optimism I brought to this role withered in an incessant stream of discussions with the singular intent of identifying ways to ‘move the needle’ by ‘getting the percentages up’ to improve portrayals in local media coverage.”

On Aug. 24, Williams again wrote Lightfoot to complain that the bureau of internal affairs formally accused him of “failure to promote the policies and goals of the department,” which he called “a clear act of retaliation.”

“My 10 August 2021 email detailed how the current approach to reform is not sustainable with the hopes of helping City Hall understand the reality of the situation,” Williams wrote in the follow-up message. “Obviously, this reflects poorly on specific members who would prefer that the reality not be known.”

Williams also wrote that he stood by the email and had informed the independent monitor of what happened.

Lightfoot forwarded that email to the city’s top lawyer, Celia Meza, and wrote, “Let’s discuss.” She did not directly respond to Williams.

In response to Tribune questions, CPD did not address Williams’ retaliation claim but said the matter is “under investigation” and declined further comment because it’s a personnel issue.

But a department spokeswoman said CPD has been making “significant progress” in its reform efforts, citing the most recent monitor report’s recent determination that CPD reached “some level of compliance in 266″ areas.

“This is the highest amount of paragraphs achieving some level of compliance after the two-year mark compared to any other American city that has undergone a consent decree,” the spokeswoman said. “During this period, we also received preliminary compliance in our full suite of use of force policies for the first time. We’ve also increased the number of mandatory annual training hours for in-service officers from 0 prior to the consent decree, to 40 hours in 2021.”

Brown and Robert Boik, CPD’s executive director of constitutional policing and reform, have frequently attempted to head off criticism that the department has failed to meet consent decree goals in a timely manner. In September, about a month after Williams’ email, Boik held a news conference ahead of the release of a progress report from a court-appointed independent monitor to tout an increased level of compliance documented in that report.

When the 978-page report landed a month later, it highlighted problems with the department’s foot pursuit data, as well as a missed deadline for a non-temporary policy governing such actions. The report evaluated the department’s progress between January and June, a time period that included the March killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a police officer after a foot pursuit.

“Throughout this reporting period, the (independent monitor) repeatedly requested the city and the CPD provide an explanation regarding what transpired with the foot pursuit dashboard data, including what led to the data issues,” the report read. “To date, we still do not have many of these answers, and have only received partial explanations regarding the scope of the data issues and plans ahead.”

Brown told the Tribune at the time that the department was working on addressing “glitches” in the data. But he echoed Boik in emphasizing the department’s preliminary compliance rate during that reporting period.

“I don’t think it’s a small thing that we achieved 52% compliance,” Brown told the Tribune in October. “This is significant, although we have much much more work to do to be where we want to be.”

In June, while still employed by the department, Williams spoke to Sasha-Ann Simons, host of Reset at WBEZ, about barriers to police reform in an interview that showed traces of dissatisfaction. He told Simons that rates of compliance, though important, are an incomplete way to measure the department’s progress.

“Even if it were showing 100% of things were met, I think it’s still probably a bit misleading to really understand where things stand,” he said.

Chicago Tribune’s Annie Sweeney contributed.

