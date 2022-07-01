Chicago police investigating after boy pushed out of third-story window by relative

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old boy was in good condition early Thursday after being pushed out of a third-story window by a family member in what was being classified as an accident, according to Chicago police.

Officers and paramedics were called to the 1200 block of South Kildare Avenue on the West Side around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to an online media statement from police. The child fell approximately 30 feet to the ground below and suffered only a broken ankle, officials said.

The boy “was allegedly pushed out of the third-floor window by a family member,” according to the police statement.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he had been listed in good condition.

Police initially provided information on the case under the heading “battery.” However, a police spokeswoman said as of Thursday morning the case had been classified as “noncriminal — accidental injury.” Detectives are expected to continue looking into the case to determine what led up to the child’s injury.

A 1-year-old fell from a third-story window in Englewood earlier this month. The unrelated case also was classified as accidental, but the victim in that case suffered critical injuries in the fall, officials said.

