Chicago, Peoria areas now rated high for coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD — Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties, and counties around Peoria are now rated at high community level for COVID-19, Illinois health officials said Thursday.

Thirty other counties in the state are now rated at medium community level, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The counties listed at high community level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Boone, Lee and Winnebago in northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Henderson, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell in central Illinois, the state agency said.

"Everyone should make sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots," said Amaal Tokars, acting director of the agency. "Wearing a mask in indoor public places and avoiding crowded indoor spaces as much as possible will also make a difference.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

