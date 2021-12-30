Chicago officials urge safe New Year’s Eve celebrations

As Chicago readies for the New Year’s holiday with its largest fireworks display in history along the lakefront and Chicago River, city officials gathered Wednesday to remind residents and visitors to celebrate safely.
During a late morning news conference at the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communication on the Near West Side, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, which other city health officials echoed, people planning to ring in the new year indoors or in general should consider getting tested for COVID-19 beforehand as well as being vaccinated against the virus.
“I don’t need to remind any of you that we’re still in the throes of this pandemic are grappling with the spread of the new omicron variant, which is more transmissible as we’re seeing than its counterparts,” Lightfoot said. “We are still seeing cases rise, meaning that we need to be careful at social gatherings.”
Along with pandemic-related concerns, officials spoke to public safety in hopes of preventing any disturbances or violence.
Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said the department has extended working hours for officers and canceled days off to “maintain a visible presence” across the area throughout the New Year’s weekend. Criminal activity of any kind will not be tolerated, Brown said, and police will respond to any criminal conduct with the appropriate action.
Brown said parents should make sure they know where their children are headed this weekend and ensure they are not anywhere unsupervised.
“A safe and happy New Year’s Eve for everyone is our shared goal, so we’re reminding everyone to think and act responsibly,” Brown said. “We all want to be safe this weekend, and we share that aspiration for every Chicagoan, and there’s no reason we can’t be if we all, not just law enforcement, all of us do our part.”
Richard Guidice, OEMC executive director, said in addition to several safety measures in place, those out and about should be aware of various road closures around the area.
For safety reasons, viewing of the fireworks, which begin at midnight Saturday, will not be allowed from the Chicago Riverwalk, which will close to all pedestrian traffic east of State Street at 4 p.m. Friday. The rest of the Riverwalk west of State Street will be closed based on public safety and operational needs, Guidice said.
The 1.5 mile-long fireworks display will launch from five bridges and two river launch points along the main branch of the river, Guidice said.
Brenden Moore's 5 most memorable stories of 2021
If 2020 was a year of disruption, 2021 was a year of change.
Perhaps no arena saw more change than Illinois government and politics.
Michael Madigan, the longest-serving House speaker in American history, was toppled by his caucus amid a growing corruption probe. In his place rose House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, who is the first Black person to hold that title.
I wrote several stories about Welch this year, but none was more memorable than when I profiled in late January, when he told me about that fateful question Madigan asked him just a few weeks prior: “Chris, do you want to be speaker?”
This past summer, I also had the opportunity to profile U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who has gained a national profile as one of the most vocal Republican critics of former President Donald Trump.
There was also a lot of major policy change in Illinois this year. Not to mention the impacts of policies enacted in previous years, such as recreational marijuana legalization and the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.
Some of those topics are addressed in my five most memorable stories of 2021. I hope you can tell through this sampling of my work that I truly love my job. It's a privilege to tell this state's stories. As always, thank you for reading.
