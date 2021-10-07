Chicago Marathon 2021: Route map and tips for spectators and participants

CHICAGO - Who’s ready to run 26.2 miles through 29 of Chicago’s neighborhoods Sunday? About 35,000 participants, give or take. A record 45,786 runners from 50 states and more than 100 countries crossed the finish line in 2019 — 728 days separate it from this year’s race.

Last year’s event was canceled — for just the second time in its history — due to the coronavirus pandemic. But many still got their miles in on makeshift courses. The only other time the Chicago Marathon didn’t start was in 1987, when sponsor Beatrice Foods withdrew its support.

Race organizers say all registered participants in the 43rd Chicago Marathon, which begins and ends in Grant Park, are required to prove full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from no earlier than Thursday.

Here’s what to know if you plan to participate, cheer on a runner or just want to avoid traffic jams on race day.

2021 Chicago Marathon

Date: Oct. 10, 2021

On TV: Live on NBC-Ch. 5 from 7-11 a.m. Sunday. Live stream available on nbcchicago.com

Radio: 670-AM WSCR (The Score) from 7-11 a.m.

Additional COVID-19 precautions: No bleachers at the finish line in Grant Park

Start times

The start line is in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

7:20 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair

7:21 a.m.: Women’s wheelchair

7:23 a.m.: Handcycle

7:30 a.m.: Wave 1 (red)

8 a.m.: Wave 2 (blue)

8:35 a.m.: Wave 3 (orange)

9:30 a.m.: Spectator access to Grant Park begins

The forecast

Expect skies to be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and a high temperatures in the low- to mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.

What are the race ideal conditions? Temperatures between 40 and 50 degrees, low humidity, partly cloudy and dry.

The hottest

The high was 89 degrees on Oct. 7, 2007. For the first time in Chicago Marathon history, officials cut the race short as hundreds of runners laboring across oven-like streets were treated for heat-related illnesses. The stoppage happened about 3 1/2 hours after the start amid complaints of insufficient water for the nearly 36,000 runners. Of the 35,867 who started, 24,933 finished. More than 300 runners were taken from the course in ambulances. One runner, a Michigan police officer with a heart condition, died, although the Cook County medical examiner’s office determined his death was not heat-related.

The coldest

The low temperature for the Oct. 30, 1988 race was 21 degrees.

The course

Chicago is one of the flattest — and hence fastest — marathons in the world. It’s home to five world records.

Men’s record

2:05:42. Set in 1999 by Khalid Khannouchi of Morocco

2:08:05. Set in 1984 by Steve Jones of Great Britain

Women’s record

2:14:04. Set in 2019 by Brigid Kosgei of Kenya

2:17:18. Set in 2002 by Paula Radcliffe of Great Britain

2:18:47. Set in 2001 by Catherine Ndereba of Kenya

Elite runners come to Chicago seeking records, while others come to qualify for other races including the Boston Marathon.

Runners start and finish in Grant Park, but go as far north as Sheridan Road and as far south as 35th Street on the route. Due to maintenance work, runners will cross the Monroe Street bridge instead of the Adams Street bridge, which is traditionally part of the 26.2-mile course.

Streets along the course will be closed for most of the morning and reopen on a rolling basis. (Note: The route is subject to change.)

Time limit

The course is open for 6 hours, 30 minutes. Registrants must be capable of completing the full distance, start line to finish line, within this time requirement (approximately 15 minutes per mile). Participant times greater than the event time requirement will not be recognized as official.

Getting around the city on race day

Parking

No parking zones along the course will be enforced beginning at 1 a.m. Sunday, which means any vehicles in those areas will be ticketed and towed.

Road closures

Roads on the course close at 7 a.m. and begin reopening at 9:30 a.m. after final runners have passed through. Plan for roads to reopen at 10 a.m. in the Loop. Lincoln Park roads reopen around noon, Near West Side around 1:30 p.m., Pilsen around 3:15 p.m., Bronzeville around 4 p.m. and the entire course around 6 p.m.

Grant Park

Roads in Grant Park close Thursday and most will reopen Sunday evening. All streets will be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.

To avoid delays

Consider using DuSable Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the expressways — including the Dan Ryan (I-90/94), Kennedy (I-90/94), Eisenhower (I-290) and the Stevenson (I-55) — instead of local roads.

Getting to the course

Parking

Runners and spectators can reserve a parking spot in advance through Millennium Garages, ParkWhiz, or SpotHero. There is no parking available along the course.

Chicago Transit Authority trains and buses

The CTA will add more service on its Red, Blue, Brown and Green lines and earlier service on the Purple Line Sunday. Some buses will be rerouted. See the CTA website for more information, including where to purchase passes in advance, race viewing areas near CTA stations and park and ride locations.

Metra

Metra will run extra trains in addition to regularly scheduled Sunday train service on the BNSF, Metra Electric, Milwaukee District North and Union Pacific Northwest and West lines. Unlimited rides Sunday are available for $7. See the Metra website for more information.

South Shore Line

The South Shore Line, which connects South Bend, Ind., with Chicago, will operate extra service on race day. See the South Shore Line website for more information.

Spectators

Spectators will not be able to escort runners to the start line or greet runners at the finish line. Organizers recommend that spectators support runners from elsewhere on the course and meet up with runners after the race in designated areas within Grant Park.

COVID-19 precautions

Spectators are encouraged to wear face coverings in Grant Park and along the 26.2-mile course route.

Finish line

To view runners closest to the race finish, go to the Bank of America Cheer Zone at Mile 26, Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Reunite with a runner

The Abbott 27.2 Fest and Runner Reunite area of Grant Park will open to spectators at 9:30 a.m. To access this area, spectators must pass through security and bag screening at Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue or Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Participants

Race participants will meet at the start line in Grant Park.

Packet pickup

Must be claimed by each participant at the Health & Fitness Expo at McCormick Place, North Building Hall B on Friday or Saturday. Bring photo identification to obtain a bib number, timing device, gear-check tag and participant shirt and bag. No one will be allowed to pick up these items on behalf of others. Items will not be available for pickup on race day. Masks must be worn while inside McCormick Place.

Tracking

Runners can sign up to track live results. Or download the official mobile app. Results also will be available at chicagomarathon.com.

Security and safety

As in years past, only participants displaying their race bibs, event staff with proper credentials and ticketed guests will have access to the race start and finish areas in Grant Park. Marathon participants are asked to use the transparent bags they receive from the pre-race expo to expedite the security screening process. Runners are required to register with a government-issued photo ID. The event website has information on the event alert system.

Sources: Bank of America Chicago Marathon; Tribune reporting and archives

