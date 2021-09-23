Chicago launches new marketing campaign to boost COVID vaccine rates

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is launching a marketing campaign to get at least 77% of adults and children over 12 vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot by the end of the year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

So far, 72.4% of adults and eligible children have received at least one shot, city officials said.

The 77% goal was chosen to represent each of Chicago’s community areas, though it is also a relatively modest and potentially attainable figure in a city where vaccination hesitancy remains high in pockets.

The Lightfoot administration’s marketing campaign is called Vax-Chi-Nation, the city said. As part of the push, Lightfoot said her office will offer videos with tips about talking to friends and family about the vaccine. The city also said it will post stories from real Chicagoans about their decision to get vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people are far more likely to die from COVID-19, Lightfoot said, and the danger is especially pronounced for Black and brown people.

“Do it for somebody you love, who depends on you, whose presence in your life makes a meaningful difference,” Lightfoot said.