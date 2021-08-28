Chicago hospital under investigation for ‘potential misuse of charitable assets’

People are also reading…
James Boyd's coverage of Illinois football training camp
Illinois opens the season on Saturday against Nebraska. Check out James Boyd's coverage of the Illini football team's training camp.
"It's really about leaving a legacy, and with this new coaching staff I think it's a great way to build a foundation and move from here, never looking back in the past of what's happened."
Six years, five offensive coordinators, three head coaches, nearly three degrees, one school and one global pandemic later, the 23-year-old is finally entering his last college campaign.
"The worst thing is that I got a little pest hanging around me all of the time," Jake Hansen said, grinning. "I gotta look over my shoulder and make sure he doesn't hear me."
“I chose Illinois because of how the coaches were with me — being 100% honest with me at all times,” Allen told 247Sports' Allen Trieu.
"(Peters) has a pretty special arm," Bielema said. "I've been in the NFL for (the last) three years, and I would say he has that type of caliber arm."
"I'm actually glad in a way that it happened to me, just for me to mature as a man and even as a football player, just knowing that this can be taken from me as fast as it was given to me."
"I'm just trying to do whatever I can to prove to not only the coaches, but my teammates that I'm here to do whatever I can to help this team win." — Illinois' Mike Epstein
"She had recruiting experience at Stanford and a couple spots in college football that were smaller (than Illinois), and sometimes those places gotta do things better than anybody else, so that intrigued me."
"The standard is perfection, to be honest. Coach (Bret Bielema) brought that in here."
After wrapping up another day of fall camp last week, first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema said he would possibly "add maybe one to two players on our roster that aren't here yet."
"I give so much credit to the last staff for how understanding they were and the guys on the team last year (and) the guys currently enrolled who were on the team, for mentoring me throughout that time."
"I wanted to see what our (first-stringers) knew and what they were able to handle once the game unfolded in front of them."
"By NCAA rules we only get two scrimmages before the opener, so this first scrimmage is a big one."
"That's a staple in our room, 'Competing out of love, not envy.' I think all of those guys live by that, but they're still going to compete, though."
"I took this from coach (Hayden) Fry a long time ago, 'As the head coach, never ignore something you know and never pretend to coach something you don't,'" Bielema said.
"I didn't have to sacrifice much. Pizza's good every once in a while," Brown said, laughing.
Watch now: Illinois linebackers Tarique Barnes, Khalan Tolson put season-ending injuries behind them
"What was it like getting back? It was a process, but nothing I couldn't handle, so I'm back now and that's what's important."
"I'm sure Nebraska's gonna have wrinkles and things that we haven't seen on tape, but I definitely think the element of surprise is to our advantage."
"He's really still been the same guy that I met when he recruited me at Arkansas. Nothing's really changed."
"It took a lot for me to want to come back, so I'm putting everything into it."
"It's gelling better, it's stuck in my mind a little better. It's not like you're starting for the first time, so it's definitely nice to have that under my belt." — Brandon Peters
"(Coach Brad Underwood) wants to win a national championship. He says it every day, and that's what we're trying to do here."