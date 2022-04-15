 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Chicago home where porch fell, killing 1, to be demolished

  • 0

CHICAGO — A home on Chicago's West Side where a porch collapsed, killing one man and injuring two others, "is not structurally sound and must be demolished," the city's building department said Thursday.

"The department plans to work closely with the owners to determine a timeline for demolition and will continue to assist them as they recover from this tragedy," it said in a statement.

Hundreds of birds found dead, likely from avian flu, at Chicago-area lake

The collapse occurred Tuesday, killing Anthony Wright, 52, and injuring two others. Officials at the time listed Wright's age as 53.

On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the family living in the home was unable to maintain the property.

"As fate would have it, a truss at the top of the building failed. Part of the façade fell down as they were sitting outside enjoying the warm weather," Lightfoot said.

Illinois officials react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

1 of 4
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida Governor DeSantis signs bill banning abortion after 15 weeks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News